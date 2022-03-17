No-fault fix advocates meet with Michigan lawmakers as breaking point nears

Severely injured car crash survivors like former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov say they’ll lose at-home care soon if lawmakers don't act. Theresa Ruedisueli appeared with Konstantinov’s care team at the meeting. She says there’s support for raising home-care reimbursement rates from both Democrats and Republicans.

“We’re just asking for consideration to fix the fee structure and establish a rate moving forward that is amenable to both parties.”

Ruedisueli and other care providers say the 2019 reform allows auto insurers to pay them less than the cost of medical treatment. Bills to address that have stalled for months in the state Legislature.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

