Michigan House considers bill to close campaign finance loophole

The bill is a response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign fundraising heavily last year when she faced multiple recall petitions. Republican state Representative Ann Bollin says Whitmer used a 1980s ruling from a former Secretary of State to get around personal contribution limits. Bollin says her bill would close that loophole.

“The targeted recall candidate would be required to form a separate recall committee. The committee would be subject to contribution limits. These caps would mirror the caps on personal and corporate giving restrictions that exist for regular campaign committees.”

The Michigan Department of State says it’s not ready to support the bill yet but is willing to work with lawmakers on it.

