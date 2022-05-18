Michigan Senate lawmakers look to create an audit committee

The committee would be responsible for receiving and requesting audits into state agencies. Democratic state Senator Jeff Irwin says there’s flexibility in how the group would function.

“We wrote it in a way where future legislators can make it their own. It’s because we respect that whoever is sitting in these seats in the future is going to have to make their own decisions about what is the most important issue to focus on.”

A resolution to get the proposed amendment on the November ballot is currently before the state Senate Oversight Committee. It would need the support of two-thirds of both chambers of the Legislature to go before voters.

