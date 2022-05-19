Fifteen candidates disqualified from the August primary ballot

The Michigan Department of State is barring most of those candidates for issues like outstanding fees, fines, and reports at the time of submitting their “affidavit of identity.” That’s a form that requires candidates to verify those problems had been taken care of.

Affected Republican state Senate candidate Mellissa Carone says she had asked for help when filing after a previous House run was disqualified.

“They went through all of my financials with me, they knew the circumstances because I kept them very up to date with what was going on.”

The state says Michigan law prevents candidates from appearing on the ballot in an election cycle once they’ve submitted false statements on their affidavit.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

