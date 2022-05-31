Court of Appeals sets accelerated pace for ballot case

Markey’s campaign used the court’s electronic portal to file on a state holiday. Republicans James Craig and Perry Johnson have also filed challenges. The candidates were kept off the ballot based on what appears to be thousands of forged signatures gathered by paid petition circulators.

Markey’s attorneys argue that he should be allowed on the ballot because the candidate had no direct knowledge of petition fraud. Also, that the Bureau of Elections was too aggressive in policing the petitions:

"The Bureau is under no obligation to uncover all possible fraud and has no right or authority to be over-inclusive in its quest to do so; neither statute nor any lawful administrative proceeding allowed the Bureau to create a procedure it admits is novel and goes against the plain language of multiple statutes."

Republicans James Craig and Perry Johnson have also filed challenges.

The case filed by Perry Johnson – who’s billed himself as the “Quality Guru” -- has been placed on very fast track to get an appeals court decision as soon as this week. The state has to file its response Tuesday and any reply must also be filed today and the court does not have to wait for that response. Judges could decide to do the same with the other two cases. Decisions by the lower courts could, and likely will, wind up before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

