County canvassing boards wrap up work

Bipartisan boards in each of Michigan’s 83 counties have now certified the results of this month’s election.

After each election, county canvassing boards must tally up vote totals from each precinct and review polling records to find any possible errors.

Results from races that cross county lines will then go to a statewide board to add up the totals and give final certification.

Washtenaw County Clerk Ed Golembiewski says random audits of the election follow.

“That audit process involves a very careful and thorough review of all of the work that was conducted prior to election day, on election day and then thereafter as well.”

Golembiewski says that includes looking at ballot containers, vote totals, and hand counting ballots.

