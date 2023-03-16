DTE, Consumers officials appear before House Committee

Michigan’s largest utility companies faced questioning from state lawmakers Wednesday over recent widespread blackouts.

Ice storms across the past two months have left hundreds of thousands of customers without power—often for days at a time.

House Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee chair Helena Scott—a Democrat—says the companies need to make a change.

“It’s unconscionable that people have been going so long without power, without food, losing medicine, and I think if anything we got from this hearing it’s that change needs to come and we’re going to start doing that in this Legislature.”



Scott says she hopes to get a policy workgroup together soon to recommend new laws.

The utilities blame the blackouts on an aging electric grid.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

