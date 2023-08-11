Rules committee clears path for sales, use tax rules update

Proposed changes to several of Michigan’s administrative rules relating to sales and use tax collection cleared a final hurdle Thursday.

The state Treasury Department says the rules mostly haven’t been updated since the 1970s.

Meanwhile, laws and court cases have significantly changed practices since then.

Treasury legislative affairs director Amanda West says it took around six years to get the proposed updates to reflect that.

“That process included meetings with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the Association of CPAs, the manufacturers, the retailers, the State Bar of Michigan, and it included an iterative process of drafting, sharing comments, having meetings to discuss issues or areas of disagreement.”

West says no new taxes will stem from the changes.

But some Republican state lawmakers helping oversee the rulemaking process still shared concerns.

