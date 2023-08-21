State canvassers to consider more recall petitions

Recall efforts against a handful of Democratic state representatives are set to receive a hearing today to determine whether they move forward.

At the meeting, the Board of State Canvassers will decide if the recall petition forms themselves follow formatting requirements and are sufficiently clear.

The recall efforts target the lawmakers for votes they’ve taken in favor of various pieces of legislation. Those deal with issues including gun control and hate crimes.

All but two have them have gone before the board before at a meeting earlier this month.

At the time, the board blocked the petitions over concerns they weren’t specific enough in outlining the reason for the recall.

Separately, concerns also arose about the forms lacking a financial disclosure statement detailing who was paying for the recall efforts.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

