MDHHS appeals federal ruling on infant blood sampling

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, is appealing a federal court ruling over its infant blood sampling program.

It’s been longstanding state practice to screen blood samples from newborn babies for various medical conditions.

Last month, a federal district judge found MDHHS may have violated the U.S. Constitution while storing and distributing some of those samples and related data without informed parental consent.

The argument rested on Fourth and 14th Amendment claims dealing with illegal searches and seizures and equal protection.

The court ordered MDHHS to give the plaintiffs the option of having the samples and data returned, destroyed, or to provide informed consent.

Now, the state health department and its sampling facilities are appealing that ruling, saying the state is committed to protecting “the health and well-being of all Michigan’s residents.”

