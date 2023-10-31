Whitmer says she’d sign reproductive rights package that’s less than she asked for

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she would sign a reproductive rights package from the Legislature even if it is less than she has called for.

Whitmer backs legislation that would sweep away many abortion restrictions remaining on the books. The Michigan Senate last week adopted a bill to do that and sent it to the House. But the effort appears stalled, largely over repealing the law that forbids the use of Medicaid funds for most abortions. At least one House Democrat is opposed to that and the margins in the House and the Senate are slim.

Whitmer said she would step back if that is necessary to get the rest of the legislation adopted.

“I’m trying to negotiate and get all of them over the finish line,” she said, “but if any version of the act comes where a piece or two doesn’t make it or all of it does, I’m going to sign whatever hits my desk.”

Whitmer said repealing abortion restrictions is necessary to align state laws with the reproductive rights amendment adopted last year by a 57% to 43% margin.

The alternative to legislative action is court challenges, which could take years and be costly.

The Legislature returns to the Capitol today.

