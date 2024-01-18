Whitmer says SOTS proposals will “help people keep money in their pockets”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer offered a few hints Wednesday, but no details, of plans she will outline next week in her State of the State address.

The Democratic governor stopped by a UAW local in Detroit to talk up the successes Democrats enjoyed over the last year as control of the Legislature ended their decades-long power drought in Lansing.

Whitmer cited ending the state tax on pension income, boosting the state earned income tax credit, and signing a budget that included universal school lunches from pre-kindergarten through high school.

Whitmer said people should expect a focus on pocketbook issues in 2024.

“We’re going to continue to propose policies that put money back in people’s pockets,” she said. “Throughout the State of the State, you’ll hear a little bit about that and, of course, in the budget presentation a couple weeks later.”

A state panel predicts a slight bump in revenue coming into the state this year.

Whitmer reiterated afterward that a reduction in the state income tax is not part of her plans. Neither is seeking to switch Michigan from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated tax. But she also noted she supports a graduated income tax.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

