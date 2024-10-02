GOP group plans $22.5 million investment in Michigan Senate race

A Republican group is reportedly eying Michigan’s competitive U.S. Senate race for a major investment.

News outlets report the Senate Leadership Fund is looking at spending around $20 million on ad buys in Michigan.

That’s as Democratic candidate Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is significantly outpacing her Republican rival former Congressman Mike Rogers in fundraising.

Rogers spokesperson Chris Gustafson says the outside spending will help the campaign focus on meeting voters instead of buying ads.

“Actively having conversations with voters, getting around the state, not just flooding the airwaves with television ads, which are concocted by your friends in DC, but genuinely campaigning across the state of Michigan, which, actively having conversations with voters.”

The race could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

