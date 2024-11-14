Michigan House gets busy with full membership present

The Michigan House of Representatives passed a series of bills Wednesday on wide-ranging topics as the year's legislative session winds down.

Early in the day, the House voted to give data centers tax breaks on equipment like computers and servers.

The legislation passed with bipartisan support and opposition with more Democrats voting against the bill than for it.

Environmental groups had raised concerns about how data centers would affect the state’s clean energy transition.

Other economic development-related efforts, like establishing a research and development tax credit, or creating an innovation fund program got a bit more support.

The House also passed legislation to expand access to birth control, restrict guns at polling sites and update the state’s hate crime laws.

Some bills are heading for the governor while others still need Senate approval.

