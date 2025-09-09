© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan UIA to resume collecting jobless overpayments

89.1 WEMU | By Rick Pluta
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:43 AM EDT
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
State of Michigan
/
michigan.gov
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency

Roughly 350,000 Michigan workers who improperly received a total of $2.7 billion in unemployment benefits over the past five years will receive notices from the state this week that they have to pay back that money.

Many of the cases date back to 2020 during widespread unemployment in the COVID-19 crisis. Collection efforts were paused by a class action lawsuit filed by people who were mistakenly told they owed the state money. In some instances, wages were wrongly garnished or tax refunds seized. The state paid $55 million to settle that case. Now, the pause is lifted on efforts to recover overpayments, many dating back five years.

“We understand the impact these collections will have on household budgets,” said Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Jason Palmer, who said people can still apply for hardship waivers.

“At the same time, we are legally obligated under the Michigan Employment Security Act to seek repayment, and we must fulfill our responsibility to ensure taxpayer money is returned to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, so workers can count on money being available if they need it in the future,” he said in a statement.

The pause officially ends on Friday, and the first payments are due on September 29.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
Michigan News michiganUnemployment Insurance AgencyMichigan UnemploymentUnemploymentCOVID-19coronavirusbenefitslawsuit
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is the managing editor for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Related Content