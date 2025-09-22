Gubernatorial candidates pitch to voters at Mackinac conference

Many Michigan Republicans got their first big chance this past weekend to meet and hear from the party’s candidates for governor.

Much of the candidates' messaging during the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference focused on promises to make government more efficient and living more affordable.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt won a straw poll of a little fewer than 500 conference attendees. He says it shows he has grassroots appeal.

“It’s all about making it in Michigan. Lowering the cost of living, lowering the cost of energy, lowering the cost of government insurance. And having our kids being able to make it in Michigan again. I think people respond to that.”

Other candidates include former House Speaker Tom Leonard, former Attorney General Mike Cox, Congressman John James, Pastor Ralph Rebandt, conservative activist Karla Wagner and truck driver Anthony Hudson.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

