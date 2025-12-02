© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Men guilty of false political robocalls sentenced to probation

89.1 WEMU | By Rick Pluta
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:52 AM EST
Michigan Hall of Justice, located at 925 West Ottawa in Lansing.
Picasa 2.0
/
Flickr
Michigan Hall of Justice, located at 925 West Ottawa in Lansing.

Two men who pleaded no contest to orchestrating political robocalls using false claims to suppress the vote in Detroit during the 2020 general election were formally sentenced Monday to one year of probation.

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman fought the charges up to the Michigan Supreme Court, arguing the state’s voter intimidation law is too broad and violates First Amendment rights.

Once they lost, they agreed to a plea deal that included light sentences.

“The defendants’ conduct used every racist dog whistle – fear of incarceration, fear of the government and fear of one’s benefits being taken away – to steal the most fundamental right that we often take for granted: the right to vote,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement released by her office. “While on probation, if they engage in these types of criminal behaviors, they will be held to account here in Michigan.”

The two Virginia men, operating as a non-existent organization called Project 1519 Project, orchestrated robocalls with misleading information to nearly 12,000 Detroit phone numbers. The calls included misinformation on absentee voting and falsely claimed authorities would use the information for debt collection, executing warrants and forcing people to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The two far-right operatives have been convicted of similar election tampering charges in other states.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
Michigan News michiganMichigan Supreme CourtMichigan Attorney Generaldana nessel1st Amendmentvoter misinformation2020 ElectionsElectionsDetroitcriminal justice
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is the managing editor for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Related Content