Michigan Supreme Court to hear First Amendment challenge to terroristic threatening law

The Michigan Supreme Court is taking up a challenge to a state law regarding terrorist threats.

The case involves a Wayne County man who was charged after allegedly threatening violence at a school.

The defense argues Michigan’s law against terrorist threats is

unconstitutional since it doesn’t specify someone has to knowingly make a threat to be guilty.

And the U.S. Supreme Court previously ruled that having a guilty mindset was necessary for limiting First Amendment free speech rights.

Despite first ruling the Michigan law appeared to fall short of that test, the state Court of Appeals eventually found there was an implied requirement that did pass muster.

Now, the Michigan Supreme Court will decide if that was the right approach.

