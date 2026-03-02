© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Bipartisan plan would offer affordable housing incentives in Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Rick Pluta
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:53 AM EST
Rendering of the Dunbar Tower affordable housing project being built at 121 Catherine St. in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Rendering of the Dunbar Tower affordable housing project being built at 121 Catherine St. in Ann Arbor.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said last week that a plan to provide more affordable housing is a priority in her final 10 months in office. There is already a bipartisan group of state lawmakers working on the problem.

Some bills are already introduced. Some are still in the works. But the focus is bringing down costs by bringing more housing units into the market.

Democratic state Senator Jeff Irwin says that means bringing down construction costs with streamlined permitting, fewer regulations and updating zoning rules.

“And if we can find ways to reduce bureaucracy and reduce costs that aren’t generating a benefit for the public, that’s a conversation that I think is important to have.”

Irwin says that includes addressing concerns about local control. He says bipartisan buy in will make it more likely that solutions adopted over the next 10 months will endure regardless of who’s in control in Lansing next year and beyond.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
Michigan News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan State SenateMichigan LegislatureGretchen Whitmerjeff irwinaffordable housinghousing
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is the managing editor for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Related Content