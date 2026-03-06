State of the Mama event brings maternal policy advocates

Advocates for maternal health and well-being gathered in Detroit Thursday night to call for more support for mothers.

During the State of the Mama event, advocates pushed to take cash assistance programs for pregnant and new mothers statewide… expand childcare access… and stop immigration crackdowns in medical settings.

The group Mothering Justice hosted the night. Founder Danielle Atkinson says policymakers need to center moms in their work.

“It turns out when we invest in mothers, everyone wins. And that’s what leadership looks like when government chooses to center families. And it is on us to demand that leaders do so.”

Many elected officials and candidates for state and federal office attended.

They mostly agreed on the policy front—calling for universal health care and paid family leave.

