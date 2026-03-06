© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

State of the Mama event brings maternal policy advocates

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:54 AM EST
Women gather for the 2026 State of the Mama event in Detroit.
Mothering Justice
/
motheringjustice.org
Women gather for the 2026 State of the Mama event in Detroit.

Advocates for maternal health and well-being gathered in Detroit Thursday night to call for more support for mothers.

During the State of the Mama event, advocates pushed to take cash assistance programs for pregnant and new mothers statewide… expand childcare access… and stop immigration crackdowns in medical settings.

The group Mothering Justice hosted the night. Founder Danielle Atkinson says policymakers need to center moms in their work.

“It turns out when we invest in mothers, everyone wins. And that’s what leadership looks like when government chooses to center families. And it is on us to demand that leaders do so.”

Many elected officials and candidates for state and federal office attended.

They mostly agreed on the policy front—calling for universal health care and paid family leave.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
Michigan News michiganDetroitchild carepregnancymotherhoodWomen's Healthwomenhealth carehealth
Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content