Michigan lawmakers urge passage of emergency alert bills

There’s bipartisan support behind Michigan bills to expand the state’s missing person alerts beyond kidnapped children. But they’re still having trouble passing.

One set of bills would require sending amber alerts for missing special needs children and young adults, as well as in kidnapping cases.



Another would require sending alerts for missing older and vulnerable adults.



Democratic Senator Mallory McMorrow sponsors the “silver alert” bill. She says the legislation would put more coordinated resources toward finding missing people.



“It can override your focus settings, it can override your do not disturb. It goes onto billboards. It’s an automatic system that sends an alert out to every resident in a community."



McMorrow blames politics for the bills not passing. Her bill is awaiting a hearing in the Republican-controlled House.



Republican-sponsored bills are in a similar place in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

