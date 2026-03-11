Michigan Supreme Court to hear Line 5 cases

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments today in two cases that could help determine the future of plans to bury a section of an oil and natural gas liquids pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

A Native American tribe and an environmental group have filed separate lawsuits seeking to block putting a portion of Enbridge Energy’s Line Five inside a tunnel beneath the waterway that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

Both the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and For Love of Water are challenging decisions by the Michigan Public Service Commission to allow the project to move forward. They argue the pipeline poses an unacceptable risk to the Great Lakes even if it’s buried underground. Enbridge says the tunnel would make a safe pipeline even safer.

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled with Enbridge in both cases.

