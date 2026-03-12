Medical debt bills pass in Michigan Senate

Bills to relieve the impact of medical debt moved out of the Michigan Senate Wednesday.

The bills would discount medical debt for low-income hospital patients, prevent that debt from showing up on credit reports and cap interest rates and late fees on medical bills.

The bipartisan package is now heading to the House of Representatives—where Republican Speaker Matt Hall says he “like[s] the issue.” But he’s also looking for price transparency and hospital oversight policies.

“It’s incomplete, and we want to see these other things go into place too.”

In the Senate, Democratic package co-sponsor Senator Sarah Anthony says more policies could come. But she says this week’s bills made sense as a starting point.

“What people like to see is when we have concrete proposals that meet the needs of the people and I think this bill package before us does that.”

The bills were among the priorities the governor laid out in her State of the State address last month.

