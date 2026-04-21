Some Democrats call for nominating Michigan Secretary of State, Attorney General candidates via primaries

Some Democrats are calling for Michigan to switch from party conventions to primary elections to choose candidates for statewide offices, such as Attorney General and Secretary of State. That’s after a raucous party endorsement convention this past weekend.

Many Democrats are complaining about the marathon early endorsement convention. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel says he agrees a primary would be better because it would be open to all voters who choose a Democratic Party ballot.

Oakland University political science professor David Dulio says Michigan is a rarity -- most other states use primaries for those down-ballot races– but there is no cure-all for messy nomination fights.

“I think there’s a temptation to think the grass is always greener and that isn’t always the case.”

The Michigan Republican chair says there’s little interest in the idea on that side of the aisle.

Changing to a primary to nominate secretary of state and attorney general candidates would require an amendment to the Michigan Constitution.

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