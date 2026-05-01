Michigan Senate passes $25B schools and higher education plan

The Michigan Senate passed a $25 billion budget proposal for schools, colleges and universities Thursday.

The plan would give schools more money per student, again fund mental health and school safety grants and continue free school meals.



Democratic state Senator Darrin Camilleri says he’s also proud of a new way the proposal would distribute extra funding for at-risk students and bilingual education.



“A long-term plan that ensures that our districts have the predictability that they need rather than just surviving from year to year.”

But Republican state Senator Lana Theis argues the overall budget doesn’t do enough to help with critical things like ensuring kids can read.



“New literacy curriculum changes need to be required, so that our kids can catch up.”

A final version of the plan will need to have the approval of the Senate, governor and House of Representatives.

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