Chedrick Greene joins Michigan Senate

The Michigan Senate swore in its newest member Thursday. Senator Chedrick Greene (D-Saginaw) is joining the chamber after he won a special election earlier this month to serve out the term.

Greene told reporters after the ceremony that he didn’t want to give away too much about his plans yet. But his first priorities involve helping with state budget talks and making life more affordable for his constituents.

“Whatever we can do that’s going to be beneficial to our working middle class to help them do better slowly but surely to help offset some of those things that the federal government is doing, it’s what we’re going to focus on,” Greene said.

He represents the 35th Michigan Senate District, which covers parts of Saginaw, Midland, and Bay counties.

Near the beginning of the race, many analysts predicted it to be close. But Greene ended up winning by more than 20 percentage points.

When asked if he took that victory as a mandate to endorse Democratic priorities, or if he believes his district wants someone to support more moderate policies, Greene said his actions in office will depend on what he hears from his voters.

“God gave us two ears, so we listen more than we talk. Build upon what we did in the special and focus on more of that in the general, just fine tuning what we have and have not done. So, it’s about the message,” Greene said.

This is the first time someone has occupied the 35th Senate District in nearly a year and a half, when its former holder, U.S. Representative Kristen McDonald-Rivet (D, MI-8) left to join Congress.

Some analysts look to Greene’s big win as a measure of President Donald Trump’s popularity. Republicans have dismissed it as the result of large spending in a low-turnout election.

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