Michigan Senate Democrats introduce new data center regulation proposal

Michigan Senate Democrats released their proposal for new data center regulations Thursday.

The bills would cap data centers’ water usage, stop utility costs from being passed onto other customers and require annual reports on water and power usage.

They’re to address fears that Michiganders would end up paying for hyperscale data centers’ massive resource needs in the long run.

Democratic Senator Erika Geiss says communities shouldn’t be “subsidizing” the cost.

“Our communities deserve protections that keep essential public resources affordable and reliable. Water infrastructure is a public necessity, and we must ensure that Michigan is not being exploited by private industries to help their profit margins.”

Meanwhile, Republican House leadership says it also wants more data center regulations.

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