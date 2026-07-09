Michigan GOP governor hopefuls battle hard in first debate

The first of two back-to-back debates between the three men seeking Michigan’s Republican nomination for governor was a contentious affair as the candidates talked over each other and leveled accusations about integrity and honesty.

Congressman John James, former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox and millionaire businessman Perry Johnson did not stray far from each other on issues like cutting taxes and reducing the size of government in the debate hosted by Fox 2-Detroit.

The fights centered on who is the most electable in November.

James was the biggest target as he shows a strong lead in most polls of likely Republican primary voters and is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

James said that relationship helped Michigan land a new fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in his district. Trump also backed James in a prior U.S. Senate bid.

“And President Trump’s endorsed me twice because he knows I’m a winner and because he knows we are going to capitalize and win this time,” said James. “I’ve worked with the president and I’ve said many, many times I can agree with the president without worshiping him. I can disagree without attacking him.”

James also said the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost was “rigged,” although a long string of court decisions and audits confirmed Trump lost to former President Joe Biden.

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox said he’s been elected twice in statewide races while James lost two statewide bids for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020.

Cox said he is not concerned that Trump endorsed James in the primary and that he is sure the president would back him if he wins the GOP nomination.

“I don’t need the president’s endorsement to be a fighter and a winner for the people of Michigan,” he said.

Millionaire businessman Perry Johnson said he also has a history of supporting Trump and that will not change, but the fact that he’s self-funding makes him truly independent.

“The bottom line is I’m funding my own campaign,” he said. “I’m beholden to no one, and I’m a person that will not be in a position where I have to yield to anyone because I know I have to solve the problem with my own money.”

Political consultant Andrea Bitely said loyalty to Trump is critical in a GOP primary, and the endorsement gives James a leg up with Republican voters heading into August. But, she said, Trump’s popularity is ebbing with independents.

“The reality is Donald Trump sits at 35% approval, and whomever is the winner of this primary is going to have to moderate and take a slight step away from Trump if they want to win the general election,” she said.

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