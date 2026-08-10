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Benson, James must still make running mate picks

89.1 WEMU | By Rick Pluta
Published August 10, 2026 at 5:20 AM EDT
Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James.
Detroit Free Press
Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James.

Republican nominee John James has until Friday to submit his choice, who would have to be ratified at a GOP state convention later this month. Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson has a little longer – until August 25th – to let the state Democratic Party know her choice.

That person will also have to approved by a state party convention. The choices will include considerations to bring gender, geographic or ethnic diversity to the ticket.

Legislative experience in Lansing could be a plus since neither Benson nor James has served in the Legislature.

The number one requirement is always reliability – a candidate who won’t make missteps on the campaign trail that embarrass the ticket.

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Michigan News michiganJocelyn BensonJohn JamesMichigan RepublicansMichigan DemocratsMichigan Governor's racenovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is the managing editor for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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