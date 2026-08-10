Benson, James must still make running mate picks

Republican nominee John James has until Friday to submit his choice, who would have to be ratified at a GOP state convention later this month. Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson has a little longer – until August 25th – to let the state Democratic Party know her choice.

That person will also have to approved by a state party convention. The choices will include considerations to bring gender, geographic or ethnic diversity to the ticket.

Legislative experience in Lansing could be a plus since neither Benson nor James has served in the Legislature.

The number one requirement is always reliability – a candidate who won’t make missteps on the campaign trail that embarrass the ticket.

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