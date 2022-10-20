Cinema Chat: 'Hocus Pocus' Halloween Spectacular, 'Ticket to Paradise,' 'Black Adam,' and more

THE WAIT WAIT STAND-UP TOUR

Friday, October 21 7 PM at the Michigan Theater

It’s the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour — a night of stand-up-comedy featuring some of Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me’s funniest panelists. Wait Wait’s panelists are a talented bunch — some of the most hilarious and insightful people in the country. You’ve heard them answering questions on Wait Wait — subject to FCC limitations. Here’s a chance to enjoy a full evening of their brilliant stand-up comedy.

Your host is veteran stand-up and Wait Wait regular, Alonzo Bodden. Joining him in Ann Arbor are Maz Jobrani, Helen Hong, and Negin Farsad!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Ticket to Paradise" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT THE MICHIGAN WITH ADVANCE SCREENINGS TODAY

Screenwriter Daniel Pipski in attendance for a post-film conversation!

Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. A romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

"My Policeman" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT THE STATE

A 2022 American romantic drama film based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts and directed by Michael Grandage. The film stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival positive reviews for David Dawson's performance.

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, the film follows three young people -- policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) -- as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

"Black Adam" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Stars Dwayne Johnson.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Pulling the Goalie" — PLAYS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

RED CARPET EVENT! Walk the red carpet, enjoy a free drink, and get your photo in your best Hollywood fab/black tie attire at the world premiere — filmed 100% in Ann Arbor!

This is a short film about a beer league hockey player struggling with infertility. Filmed 100% in Ann Arbor. Written and directed by Ann Arbor Townie and 1988 Pioneer High School Grad, Hiag Avsharian.

"Hocus Pocus" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (WITH COSTUME CONTEST!!!)

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — PLAYS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet are stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, they meet a houseful of wild characters. Presented with a live stage “shadow cast” by The Leather Medusas. Costumes are encouraged!

"Nosferatu" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In this classic silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that his wife Ellen is in grave danger. Silent film with live organ accompaniment.

NT Live: "Frankenstein" — PLAYS MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle, this production of "Frankenstein" sees Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein and his creation and Jonny Lee Miller also as Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

COMING SOON

"Till" — OPENS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 AT THE STATE

This is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie's poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother's ability to change the world.

"TÁR" — OPENS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 AT THE STATE

From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes this film starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra. We meet Tár at the height of her career, as she's preparing both a book launch and much-anticipated live performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony. Over the ensuing weeks her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way. The result is a searing examination of power, and its impact and durability in today's society.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT THE STATE

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Amsterdam"

A 2022 period mystery comedy film written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell. Led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, the film features an ensemble cast including Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

Three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer—become the prime suspects in the murder of Senator Bill Meekins in the 1930s.

"Barbarian"

A 2022 American horror film written and directed by Zach Cregger and received excellent reviews. It stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. It is set in and partially shot in Detroit. The film follows a young woman who finds out that the house she rented is accidentally double-booked with a man, and learns a dark secret within the home. It premiered at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, 2022.

"Don't Worry Darling"

A 2022 American psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde ("Booksmart") from a screenplay by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine.

Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank--equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach--anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives--including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley--get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing.

"See How They Run"

A 2022 mystery comedy film directed by Tom George and written by Mark Chappell, the film stars Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, and David Oyelowo. In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

"Halloween Ends"

This is Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) last stand. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

