Cinema Chat: A slew of Halloween classics, 'Till,' 'TÁR,' and more

"Till" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE

This is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie's poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother's ability to change the world.

"TÁR" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE

From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes this film starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra. We meet Tár at the height of her career, as she's preparing both a book launch and much-anticipated live performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony. Over the ensuing weeks her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way. The result is a searing examination of power, and its impact and durability in today's society.

"Triangle of Sadness" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE

A 2022 internationally co-produced satirical black comedy film written and directed by Ruben Östlund in his English-language feature film debut. Its world premiere was at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on 5 May 2022, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation and won the top prize, the Palme d'Or.

In Ruben Östlund's ("Force Majeure," "The Square") wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.

"Call Jane" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy's pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women's health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.

"Prey for the Devil" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist... but who, or what, called her? In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, Ann seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. Until now these schools have only trained priests in the Rite of Exorcism -- but a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl, who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago. Determined to root out the evil, Ann soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet are stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, they meet a houseful of wild characters. Presented with a live stage “shadow cast” by The Leather Medusas. Costumes are encouraged!

"The Thing" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at a sled dog. When they take in the dog, it brutally attacks both human beings and canines in the camp and they discover that the beast can assume the shape of its victims. A resourceful helicopter pilot (Kurt Russell) and the camp doctor (Richard Dysart) lead the camp crew in a desperate, gory battle against the vicious creature before it picks them all off, one by one. Dir. John Carpenter.

"Perfect Blue" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 AT 5 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Icons of Anime series

Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren't ready to see her go. Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima's reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. This Japanese Anime feature film is an iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time. Note: Strong adult content warning recommended for adults 17 years and older. Sponsor: U-M Center for Japanese Studies

"Nosferatu" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In this classic silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that his wife Ellen is in grave danger. Silent film with live organ accompaniment.

NT Live: "Frankenstein" — PLAYS MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle, this production of "Frankenstein" sees Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein and his creation and Jonny Lee Miller also as Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" — OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 AT THE STATE

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, this film follows lifelong friends Pádraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán and troubled young islander Dominic, endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

"Ticket to Paradise"

Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. A romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

"My Policeman"

A 2022 American romantic drama film based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts and directed by Michael Grandage. The film stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival positive reviews for David Dawson's performance.

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, the film follows three young people -- policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) -- as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

"Amsterdam"

A 2022 period mystery comedy film written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell. Led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, the film features an ensemble cast including Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

Three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer—become the prime suspects in the murder of Senator Bill Meekins in the 1930s.

"Barbarian"

A 2022 American horror film written and directed by Zach Cregger and received excellent reviews. It stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. It is set in and partially shot in Detroit. The film follows a young woman who finds out that the house she rented is accidentally double-booked with a man, and learns a dark secret within the home. It premiered at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, 2022.

"Don't Worry Darling"

A 2022 American psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde ("Booksmart") from a screenplay by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine.

Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank--equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach--anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives--including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley--get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing.

