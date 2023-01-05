Cinema Chat: Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor celebrates 95th Anniversary, Russ Collins 40th as its leader

HAPPY 95TH ANNIVERSARY TO THE MICHIGAN THEATER AND CONGRATULATIONS TO RUSS COLLINS ON 40 YEARS OF RUNNING THE MICHIGAN THEATER!!!!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP – Jan. 9 (without UM or OSU)

OOPS!

U-M lost the game more than TCU won it.

Ohio State played well, but needed Jake Moody the U-M’s field goal kicker to secure the win.

ONWARD TO NEXT SEASON!!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Corsage" — OPENS TODAY AT THE MICHIGAN

A 2022 historical drama film written and directed by Marie Kreutzer. It stars Vicky Krieps, Florian Teichtmeister, Katharina Lorenz, Jeanne Werner, Alma Hasun, Manuel Rubey, Finnegan Oldfield, Aaron Friesz, Rosa Hajjaj, Lilly Marie Tschörtner and Colin Morgan. It had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May 2022 an Austria/Luxembourg /Germany production.

Empress Elizabeth of Austria is idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends. But in 1877, 'Sissi' celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image by lacing her corset tighter and tighter. While Elizabeth's role has been reduced against her wishes to purely performative, her hunger for knowledge and zest for life makes her more and more restless in Vienna. She travels to England and Bavaria, visiting former lovers and old friends, seeking the excitement and purpose of her youth. With a future of strictly ceremonial duties laid out in front of her, Elizabeth rebels against the hyperbolized image of herself and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy.

"EO" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 AT THE STATE

An internationally co-produced 2022 road film directed by Jerzy Skolimowski and inspired by Robert Bresson's 1966 film "Au Hasard Balthazar," it follows the life of a donkey born in a Polish circus. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, where it won the Jury Prize. It is on the shortlist for the 2023 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life's path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turn his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 AT THE STATE

From James Cameron comes this long-awaited sequel to the 2009 smash hit that still holds the record as the highest grossing film of all time.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, it begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

Honoring Italian Cinema - Film & Food Festival (Thursdays at the State)

Films We Love Series

The Michigan Theater’s new film series celebrates your favorite films on the big screen. Month by month this series will evolve as we tackle new decades, genres and styles, but will always guarantee to evoke the true joy of the cinema.

In January and February, we will enjoy Hollywood Classics of the 1930s, coinciding with our Dish Night at the Movies Exhibit, presented by Ann Arbor’s International Museum of Dinnerware Design, which will be in place in the Michigan Theater’s Grand Foyer January 7th – February 24th.

Late Nights at the State

"Mulan" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JANUARY 8 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Fearful that her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his spot -- though, as a girl living under a patriarchal regime, she is technically unqualified to serve. She cleverly impersonates a man and goes off to train with fellow recruits. Accompanied by her dragon, Mushu (Eddie Murphy), she uses her smarts to help ward off a Hun invasion, falling in love with a dashing captain along the way.

"Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 11 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

This 1988 film about the life of bebop pianist and composer Thelonious Monk is considered one of the premier jazz documentaries. Directed by Charlotte Zwerin, it features live performances by Monk and his group, and posthumous interviews with friends and family. A rare opportunity to see this film on the big screen!

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

A 2022 documentary film which explores the career of Nan Goldin and the fall of the Sackler family. The film was directed by Laura Poitras, who said, "Nan's art and vision has inspired my work for years, and has influenced generations of filmmakers." The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Lion, making it the second documentary to win the top prize at Venice. It also screened at the 2022 New York Film Festival, where it was the festival's centerpiece film.

Directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, this is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis.

"Babylon"

A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, this film traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. This is a 2022 American epic period comedy-drama film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. Its plot chronicles the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood's transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s. The film received positive reviews, with praise aimed at the cinematography, score, and cast performances. It received five nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and nine nominations at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

"Decision to Leave"

From writer/director Park Chan-wook, one of the most prominent South Korean filmmakers working today "‘Oldboy", "The Handmaiden")

From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death, leaving the question: Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man's wife, but as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire.

The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where Park won Best Director, and was also selected as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. It was also named one of the top 5 international films of 2022 by the National Board of Review.

"The Whale"

From director Darren Aronofsky, known for his psychological dramas "Pi", "Requiem for a Dream", and "Black Swan".

Starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

Fraser has received a Best Actor nomination at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and is inspiring the discussion of a “Frasierssance” that may be upon us.

"The Fabelmans"

A 2022 American coming-of-age drama film directed by Steven Spielberg and written and produced by Tony Kushner and Spielberg. It is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Spielberg's adolescence and first years as a director, told through an original story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who explores how the power of movies can help him see the truth about his dysfunctional family and those around him. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. It is dedicated to the memories of Spielberg's real-life parents Arnold Spielberg and Leah Adler. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, where it won the People's Choice Award.

Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.

"The Menu"

A 2022 American comedy horror film directed by Mark Mylod, written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and produced by Adam McKay, Betsy Koch, and Will Ferrell through their production banners Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions respectively. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Young couple Margot and Tyler (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), who has prepared a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art, although his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests.

