Cinema Chat: 'The Holdovers' and 'The Marvels' open, plus a bunch of special screenings and live events hit downtown Ann Arbor!

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: King for a Day" — SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11 AT 2 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular "Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!," based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV and Emmy Award-winning series that has delighted live audiences on stages across the country is back. Daniel Tiger and all of his friends are hopping back on board Trolley and coming to your town with DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Join Daniel, O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and more familiar friends for a brand-new adventure in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Don’t miss Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day... a royally great time!

VIP EXPERIENCE

Upgrade your show experience by choosing VIP seats and secure your family’s spot in the exclusive post-show photo-op with Daniel and his friend. Don’t miss this opportunity to capture the moment and take home a photo from the Land of Make Believe.

Kelli O’Hara — SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Kelli O'Hara, star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in eleven Broadway shows for which she has garnered seven Tony Award Nominations.

She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics, nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in “The King and I”. She then reprised the role while making her West End debut garnering a prestigious Olivier Nomination for her performance and then performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre.

O’Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, “The Accidental Wolf”, and can currently be seen as Aurora Fane on HBO’s critically acclaimed series, “The Gilded Age”.

She has had several recurring television roles such as Showtime's “Master of Sex”, “13 Reasons Why”, “Blue Bloods’, and “All My Children”. Additional Film and Television credits include “All the Bright Places”, “Peter Pan Live!”, “Sex & The City 2”, Martin Scorsese's “The Key to Reserva”, “The Good Fight”, “N3mbers”, and the animated series “Car Talk”.

O’Hara recently starred in the critically acclaimed new musical, “Days Of Wine And Roses” Off-Broadway at The Atlantic Theatre Company, a musical she asked Guettel to create for her 21 years ago.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Holdovers" — OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9 AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE MULTIPLEX

From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, this film follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

"The Marvels" — OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." From director Nia DaCosta and also starring Samuel L. Jackson.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Ayinla" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 5:30 PM AT THE STATE

Followed by a post-film discussion and meet-and-greet with actress Omowunmi Dada.

The life of popular Yoruba Apala musician Ayinla Omuwura, from his rise to fame and relationships to his untimely death.

2023 Ann Arbor Polish Film Festival — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12 AT THE MICHIGAN AND STATE

OPENING NIGHT GALA – The Ann Arbor Polish Film Festival will hold their Opening Night Gala this Friday, November 10th in the Main Theater/Grand Foyer

Films being screened at the festival

"The Silence of the Lambs" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI's training academy. Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) wants Clarice to interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist who is also a violent psychopath, serving life behind bars for various acts of murder and cannibalism. Crawford believes that Lecter may have insight into a case and that Starling, as an attractive young woman, may be just the bait to draw him out. From director Jonathan Demme ('Stop Making Sense')

"Redline" — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

A Japanese animated science fiction film set in the distant future, where a man known as JP takes on great risks for the chance of winning the titular underground race. The film was in production for seven years and used over 100,000 hand-drawn frames. It premiered at the Locarno International Film Festival.

"North County Opera: Recorded Live at the Ark" — PLAYS MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

North Country Opera, Jay Stielstra's most popular musical play, played to sold-out crowds in a 2022 tour of northern Michigan. This final performance of the tour was recorded live at The Ark in Ann Arbor and is screened here for the first time. North Country Opera is the north country’s own version of a timeless love story: a young man falls in love with the beauty of the northern woods and rivers – and the woman he meets there. It is a loving tribute to the people and culture of northern Michigan: fishing for trout in the cold rivers, hunting for birds in the autumn woods, snowmobiling in the winter. And of course, the comradery and local characters found in a favorite tavern.

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Followed by a post-film discussion with Stephen Berrey, Ph.D., Professor U-M American Culture Department. Free and open to the public!

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary-part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.

"Berbu — The Wedding Parade" — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Ann Arbor Film Festival Presents series

In Serekaniye, a city threatened by war, three young Kurdish women, Gule, Barin, and Naze, are planning the weddings of their dreams. When the first bombs hit the city, they flee Serekaniye while their destiny changes and so do their dreams.

"Zwigato" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Presented with the University of Michigan Center for South Asian Studies. Free and open to the public!

A man works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence.

"Get Real" — COMING SOON TO THE MICHIGAN

A cast and crew screening of the locally made film, directed by Christine Morales Hemenway (which also features Russ in a small role) is happening this weekend. The actual premiere of the film will be at the Michigan Theater on January 5, which also happens to be the Michigan Theaters 96th Birthday. Stay tuned for more details.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Priscilla"

A 2023 American biographical drama film written, directed, and produced by Sofia Coppola, based on the 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me" by Priscilla Presley (who serves as an executive producer) and Sandra Harmon. It follows the life of Presley (played by Cailee Spaeny) and her relationship with Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi). Priscilla premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

In this ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame, writer/director Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Priscilla Beaulieu and Elvis Presley's long courtship. When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, writer/director Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

"Anatomy of a Fall"

A 2023 French courtroom drama thriller directed by Justine Triet from a screenplay co-written by Triet and Arthur Harari. It stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband's death.

It had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on 21 May 2023, where it won the Palme d'Or. The film received generally positive reviews from critics, with Triet's direction and Hüller's performance garnering universal critical acclaim. It has sold over 1 million admissions in France.

Sandra, a German writer, is arrested for murder in France following her husband's death in the snow under mysterious circumstances. Having the couple's 11-year-old, blind son as the only witness of her husband's death, Sandra tries to prove her innocence during the trial.

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

A 2023 American epic crime drama film directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, who co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth, based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann. Its plot centers on a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s, committed after oil was discovered on tribal land. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, with Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser in supporting roles. It marks the sixth feature film collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio and the tenth between Scorsese and De Niro.

Development on the film began in March 2016 when Imperative Entertainment won the film adaptation rights to the book. Scorsese and DiCaprio were attached to the film in 2017, with production initially expected to begin in early 2018. Following several pushbacks and delays in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was scheduled to commence in February 2021. Principal photography ultimately took place in Osage County and Washington County between the spring and fall of 2021. The film had a $200 million budget reportedly the largest amount ever spent on a film shot in Oklahoma.

The film premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023 to widespread critical acclaim for its screenplay, score, cinematography, production design, and performances of DiCaprio, De Niro, and Gladstone.

"Stop Making Sense"

A 1984 American concert film featuring a live performance by the American rock band Talking Heads. Directed by Jonathan Demme, it was shot over three nights at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December 1983, when the group was touring to promote their new album Speaking in Tongues. The concert serves as a band retrospective, featuring many of their popular songs from their first single "Psycho Killer" (1977) through to their most recent hit "Burning Down the House" (1983). The group also performs songs from frontman David Byrne's solo career, and from Tom Tom Club, the side project of two other band members.

The band raised the budget of $1.2 million themselves. The four core members of Talking Heads—lead singer and guitarist David Byrne, drummer Chris Frantz, guitarist and keyboardist Jerry Harrison, and bassist Tina Weymouth—are joined on stage by an extensive supporting band, including backing singers Lynn Mabry and Ednah Holt, guitarist Alex Weir, keyboardist Bernie Worrell, and percussionist Steve Scales.

This film is considered by many critics to be one of the greatest concert films of all time, and a cult classic. The film is a pioneering example of the use of early digital audio techniques. In 2021, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

