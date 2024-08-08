Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater hosts two 50th high school reunions, plus 'Cuckoo' and 'Borderlands' hit the big screen

50TH CLASS REUNION – ANN ARBOR HURON HIGH SCHOOL AND PIONEER HIGH SCHOOL1974

This joint reunion of Pioneer’s and Huron’s class of 1974 is Saturday, August 10, 7:00-11:00 PM at the historic Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. It will be a fun, casual affair for class members (including class members of Ann Arbor’s alternative High Schools) and their spouses/significant others. Appetizers will be served and there will be a cash bar. Other reunion activities are planned for Friday and Sunday.

If you are a Pioneer High graduate, please register by clicking here.

If you are a Huron graduate, please register by clicking here.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Borderlands" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 11 AT THE MULTIPLEX

This is a 2024 American science fiction action-comedy film directed by Eli Roth, based on the video game series developed by Gearbox Software. Starring an ensemble cast featuring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis. A film adaptation of the video game series was announced in August 2015, Principal photography began in April 2021 in Budapest, Hungary, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and wrapped in June. However, two weeks of reshoots occurred in early 2023, directed by Tim Miller due to Roth's commitments to "Thanksgiving" (2023).

Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits -- Roland (Kevin Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina's musclebound protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the oddball scientist who's seen it all; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands -- but they'll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.

"Cuckoo" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 11 AT THE STATE

This is a 2024 horror-thriller film written and directed by Tilman Singer. It had its world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024.

Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König (Dan Stevens), her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family. From writer/director Tilman Singer.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Spaceballs" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceballs leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy). From writer/director Mel Brooks.

"The Wind Rises" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

The newest masterpiece from Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki ("Spirited Away") comes a spellbinding movie beyond compare.

Jiro dreams of flying and designing beautiful airplanes, inspired by the famous Italian aeronautical designer Caproni. Nearsighted and unable to be a pilot, he becomes one of the world’s most accomplished airplane designers, experiencing key historical events in an epic tale of love, perseverance and the challenges of living and making choices in a turbulent world.

"Army of Darkness" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is transported back to medieval days, where he is captured by the dreaded Lord Arthur. Aided by the deadly chainsaw that has become his only friend, Ash is sent on a perilous mission to recover the Book of the Dead, a powerful tome that gives its owner the power to summon an army of ghouls. From writer/director Sam Raimi.

Still to come:



"Eraserhead" — Friday, August 16th and Thursday, August 22nd

"Howl's Moving Castle" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 AT 1:30 PM AND THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki, comes the Academy Award®-nominated fantasy adventure for the whole family.

Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman. On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl’s magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl’s wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world.

Still to come:



"The Secret World of Arrietty" — Saturday, August 17 and Thursday, August 22

"Blazing Saddles" — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

In this satirical take on Westerns, crafty railroad worker Bart (Cleavon Little) becomes the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge, a frontier town about to be destroyed in order to make way for a new railroad. Initially, the people of Rock Ridge harbor a racial bias toward their new leader. However, they warm to him after realizing that Bart and his perpetually drunk gunfighter friend (Gene Wilder) are the only defense against a wave of thugs sent to rid the town of its population. From writer/director Mel Brooks.

"Magnolia" — PLAYS, MONDAY, AUGUST 12 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Like it's 1999... Film Series

On one random day in the San Fernando Valley, a dying father, a young wife, a male caretaker, a famous lost son, a police officer in love, a boy genius, an ex-boy genius, a game show host and an estranged daughter will each become part of a dazzling multiplicity of plots, but one story. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson and featuring Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Jason Robards, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John C. Reilly and more!

"Cooked: Survival by Zip Code" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Cinema & Sustainability Film Series

In the summer of 1995, Chicago experienced an unthinkable disaster, when extremely high humidity and a layer of heat-retaining pollution drove the heat index up to more than 126 degrees. This film tells the story of this tragic heatwave, the most traumatic in U.S. history, in which 739 citizens died over the course of just a single week, most of them poor, elderly, and African American.

When peeled away from the shocking headlines, the story reveals the less newsworthy but long-term crisis of pernicious poverty, economic, and social isolation and racism. This is a story about life, death, and the politics of crisis in an American city that asks the question: Was this a one-time tragedy, or an appalling trend? From director Judith Helfand.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Kneecap"

When fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed 'low life scum' Naoise and Liam Og, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish language, Kneecap fast become the unlikely figureheads of a Civil Rights movement to save their mother tongue. But the trio must first overcome police, paramilitaries and politicians trying to silence their defiant sound -- whilst their anarchic approach to life often makes them their own worst enemies. In this fiercely original sex, drugs and hip-hop biopic, Kneecap play themselves, laying down a global rallying cry for the defense of native cultures. From director Rich Peppiatt.

"Coup!"

Isolated on a seaside estate during the 1918 Spanish Flu, an entitled journalist (Billy Magnussen) and his socialite wife (Sarah Gadon) take in a mysterious grifter as a private cook (Peter Sarsgaard). When the plague descends on the island, the wily cook rouses his fellow staff to rebel and take over the mansion. Their wealthy employer suspects the cook’s coup is part of a more sinister agenda, and mind games between master and servant escalate into boisterous class warfare. From directors Joseph Schuman and Austin Stark.

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. From director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

"Widow Clicquot"

After her husband's untimely death, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot flouts convention by assuming the reins of the fledgling wine business they had nurtured together. Steering the company through dizzying political and financial reversals, she defies her critics and revolutionizes the champagne industry to become one of the world's first great businesswomen. From director Thomas Q. Napper and starring Haley Bennett ("Cyrano", "Till").

"Twisters"

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the "Jurassic," "Bourne" and "Indiana Jones" series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, "Twister." Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Oscar® nominated writer/director of "Minari") the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Where the Crawdads Sing"), Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton") as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

"Longlegs"

In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. From director Oz Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage.

"Inside Out 2"

This is a 2024 American animated coming-of-age film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. The sequel to "Inside Out" (2015), it was directed by Kelsey Mann (in his feature directorial debut) and produced by Mark Nielsen, from a screenplay written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, and a story conceived by Mann and LeFauve.

The film stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale (replacing Bill Hader as Fear), Liza Lapira (replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust), Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman (replacing Kaitlyn Dias as Riley) joining the cast. It tells the story of Riley's emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley's head.

COMING SOON

"Didi" — OPENS THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 AT THE MICHIGAN

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom. From writer/director and Academy Award winner Sean Wang ("Nai Nai & Wài Pó").

"Alien: Romulus" — OPENS THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. From director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead", "Don't Breathe") and starring Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War").

CatVideoFest 2024 — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 18 AT THE MICHIGAN

The world's #1 cat video festival is a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.

Each year, across the country, local theaters partner with nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations and shelters alike — a portion of ticket proceeds from every show goes directly to local cats in need.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

