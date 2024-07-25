Cinema Chat: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' opens nationwide, plus 'Widow Clicquot' opens at the Michigan Theater

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Fabulous Four" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MULTIPLEX

Lifelong friends travel to Key West, Florida, to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend, rekindling their sisterhood amid drinks and romance. Starring Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Susan Sarandon.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. From director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

"Widow Clicquot" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 26 AT THE MICHIGAN

After her husband's untimely death, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot flouts convention by assuming the reins of the fledgling wine business they had nurtured together. Steering the company through dizzying political and financial reversals, she defies her critics and revolutionizes the champagne industry to become one of the world's first great businesswomen. From director Thomas Q. Napper and starring Haley Bennett ("Cyrano", "Till").

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Pearl" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of "X," in this astonishing follow-up to the year's most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she's seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of "X's" iconic villain. Starring Mia Goth.

"Pom Poko"— PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

In this brilliant and often overlooked Studio Ghibli masterpiece from Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Isao Takahata, the forests are filled with groups of magical tanuki, mischievous raccoon-like animals from Japanese folklore that are capable of shapeshifting from their standard raccoon form to practically any object. But when their forest home is threatened by urban development, to save it, they must use all their supernatural talents.

"Moonrise Kingdom" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 26 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

The year is 1965, and the residents of New Penzance, an island off the coast of New England, inhabit a community that seems untouched by some of the bad things going on in the rest of the world. Twelve-year-olds Sam (Jared Gilman) and Suzy (Kara Hayward) have fallen in love and decide to run away. But a violent storm is approaching the island, forcing a group of quirky adults (Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray) to mobilize a search party and find the youths before calamity strikes. From writer/director Wes Anderson.

Still to come:

"Spaceballs" — Friday, August 2nd and Thursday, August 8th

— Friday, August 2nd and Thursday, August 8th "Army of Darkness" — Friday, August 9th and Thursday, August 15th

— Friday, August 9th and Thursday, August 15th "Eraserhead" — Friday, August 16th and Thursday, August 22nd

"Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 27 AT 1:30 PM AND THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

An epic masterpiece of sweeping scope and grandeur that remains one of the most breathtaking and exhilarating animated films of all time. Written and directed by Academy Award®-winner Hayao Miyazaki.

A thousand years after the Seven Days of Fire destroyed civilization, warring human factions survive in a world devastated by atmospheric poisons and swarming with gigantic insects. The peaceful Valley of the Wind is nestled on the edge of the Toxic Forest and led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, whose love of all living things leads her into terrible danger, as she fights to restore balance between humans and nature.

Still to come:



"Cléo from 5 to 7" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 28 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, JULY 30 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Pop singer Cléo (Corinne Marchand) has two hours to wait until the results of her biopsy come back. After an ominous tarot card reading, she visits her friends, all of whom fail to give her the emotional support she needs. Wandering around Paris, she finally finds comfort talking with a soldier in a park. On leave from the Algerian War, his troubles put hers in perspective. As they talk and walk, Cléo comes to terms with her selfishness, finding peace before the results come back. From writer/director Agnès Varda.

Still to come:



"Despicable Me" – Sunday, August 4th at 1:30 PM (FREE for kids 12 & under)

– Sunday, August 4th at 1:30 PM (FREE for kids 12 & under) "Speedy" – Tuesday, August 6th at 7:30 PM (FREE and open to the public)

– Tuesday, August 6th at 7:30 PM (FREE and open to the public) "Blazing Saddles" — Sunday, August 11th at 1:30 PM and Tuesday, August 13th at 7:30 PM

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Twisters"

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the "Jurassic," "Bourne" and "Indiana Jones" series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, "Twister." Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Oscar® nominated writer/director of "Minari") the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Where the Crawdads Sing"), Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton") as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

"Touch"

A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, this film follows one man's emotional journey to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago, before his time runs out. From writer/director Baltasar Kormákur.

"Fly Me to the Moon"

Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Channing Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins.... From director Greg Berlanti ("Love, Simon").

"Longlegs"

In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. From director Oz Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage.

"MaXXXine"

The third installment in the "X" film series and a direct follow-up to "X" (2022). In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. From director Ti West and starring Mia Goth.

"Inside Out 2"

This is a 2024 American animated coming-of-age film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. The sequel to "Inside Out" (2015), it was directed by Kelsey Mann (in his feature directorial debut) and produced by Mark Nielsen, from a screenplay written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, and a story conceived by Mann and LeFauve.

The film stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale (replacing Bill Hader as Fear), Liza Lapira (replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust), Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman (replacing Kaitlyn Dias as Riley) joining the cast. It tells the story of Riley's emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley's head.

"Thelma"

Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, this film puts a clever spin on movies like "Mission: Impossible," shining the spotlight on an elderly grandmother as an unlikely action hero. With infectious humor, Margolin employs the familiar tropes of the action genre in hilarious, age-appropriate ways to tackle aging with agency. In the first leading film role of her 70-year career, June Squibb portrays the strong-willed Thelma with grit and determination, demonstrating that she is more than capable of taking care of business -- despite what her daughter Gail (Parker Posey), son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg), or grandson Danny might believe. Also starring Richard Roundtree and Malcolm McDowell.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org