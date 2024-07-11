Cinema Chat: 'Fly Me to the Moon' and 'Longlegs' open at the Michigan Theater, and 'The Lion King' returns to the multiplex

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Lion King" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 12 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Celebrating its 30th anniversary!

A Lion cub crown prince is tricked by a treacherous uncle into thinking he caused his father’s death and flees into exile in despair, only to learn in adulthood his identity and his responsibilities. From directors Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, starring Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, and Jeremy Irons, with music by Hans Zimmer and Elton John.

"Fly Me to the Moon" — OPENS TODAY AT THE MICHIGAN

Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Channing Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins.... From director Greg Berlanti ("Love, Simon").

"Longlegs" — OPENS TODAY AT THE MICHIGAN

In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. From director Oz Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage.

COMING SOON

"Twisters" — OPENS THURSDAY, JULY 18 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the "Jurassic," "Bourne" and "Indiana Jones" series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, "Twister." Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Oscar® nominated writer/director of "Minari") the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Where the Crawdads Sing"), Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton") as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

"Touch" — OPENS THURSDAY, JULY 18 AT THE MICHIGAN

A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, this film follows one man's emotional journey to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago, before his time runs out. From writer/director Baltasar Kormákur.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Boy and the Heron" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature! In the wake of his mother's death and his father's remarriage, a headstrong boy named Mahito ventures into a dreamlike world shared by both the living and the dead.

"X" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 12 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JULY 18 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives. From writer/director Ti West and starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi.

"My Neighbor Totoro" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 13 AT 1:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JULY 18 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

When two girls move to the country to be near their ailing mother, they have adventures with the wondrous forest spirits who live nearby. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

"A Hard Day's Night" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 14 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, JULY 16 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Celebrating its 60th anniversary!

The Beatles in their feature film debut, one of the greatest rock-and-roll comedy adventures ever. The film has a fully restored negative and digitally restored soundtrack. The film takes on the just-left-of-reality style of mock-documentary, following "a day in the life" of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as fame takes them by storm. From director Richard Lester.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"MaXXXine"

The third installment in the "X" film series and a direct follow-up to "X" (2022). In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. From director Ti West and starring Mia Goth.

"Inside Out 2"

This is a 2024 American animated coming-of-age film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. The sequel to "Inside Out" (2015), it was directed by Kelsey Mann (in his feature directorial debut) and produced by Mark Nielsen, from a screenplay written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, and a story conceived by Mann and LeFauve.

The film stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale (replacing Bill Hader as Fear), Liza Lapira (replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust), Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman (replacing Kaitlyn Dias as Riley) joining the cast. It tells the story of Riley's emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley's head.

"Thelma"

Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, this film puts a clever spin on movies like "Mission: Impossible," shining the spotlight on an elderly grandmother as an unlikely action hero. With infectious humor, Margolin employs the familiar tropes of the action genre in hilarious, age-appropriate ways to tackle aging with agency. In the first leading film role of her 70-year career, June Squibb portrays the strong-willed Thelma with grit and determination, demonstrating that she is more than capable of taking care of business -- despite what her daughter Gail (Parker Posey), son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg), or grandson Danny might believe. Also starring Richard Roundtree and Malcolm McDowell.

"A Quiet Place: Day One"

A woman named Sam finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing. Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff.

