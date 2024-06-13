Cinema Chat: Cinetopia starts tonight, plus 'Inside Out 2' hits the multiplex

CINETOPIA 2024 - THE WORLD’S BEST FILMS FROM THE WORLD’S BEST FESTIVALS, JUNE 13-23

The Cinetopia Film Festival is known for showcasing a diverse and exciting selection of films. Ann Arbor is sure to be buzzing with film enthusiasts eager to explore the 2024 lineup from June 13 – June 23.

Tonight is the Opening Night Film + Party. The opening night film is “For When You Get Lost”.

See 33 great films between opening and closing night.

Closing Night Party on Sunday, June 23 is a no cost to everyone. No tickets need to be purchased.

See the Cinetopia Program Guide here.

Order tickets and passes here.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Inside Out 2" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 14 AT THE MULTIPLEX

This is a 2024 American animated coming-of-age film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. The sequel to "Inside Out" (2015), it was directed by Kelsey Mann (in his feature directorial debut) and produced by Mark Nielsen, from a screenplay written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, and a story conceived by Mann and LeFauve.

The film stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale (replacing Bill Hader as Fear), Liza Lapira (replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust), Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman (replacing Kaitlyn Dias as Riley) joining the cast. It tells the story of Riley's emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley's head.

