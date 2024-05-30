Cinema Chat: Russ's report from Cannes 2024

FESTIVAL NEWS

Cannes Film Festival 2024

“Anora” and a Victory for American Indie Film At Cannes 2024

It was an American jury president, Greta Gerwig, who awarded the Palme d’Or to American Indie film director Sean Baker last Saturday night for his film “Anora,” a brash, stylish, populist film. Sean Baker makes films that are sexy and sentimental, about marginal people, American dreamers, hustling against a backdrop of real, lovingly seedy locations (“The Florida Project,” “Red Rocket”). His are the kind of New Hollywood of the 80s-90s style films which always play well internationally because it looks like what America looks like from far away. “Anora” will be distributed in the USA by Neon, the 5th year in a row they landed the Palme d’Or winner (“Parasite,” “Titane,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Anora”). “Anora”’s win feels like a return, in some ways, to those days, when the eyes of the global film world were fixed on the American indie boom in the 1980s and 1990s, fueled by the Sundance Film Festival.

“All We Imagine As Light” won the Grand Prix – the second prize. The first Indian film in the competition in 30 years. Set in multicultural Mumbai, the film is a drama about two nurses working at the same hospital, both fighting the restrictions of tradition and the false promises of a modern gentrifying metropolis; and the intimacy of care work.

The four female actors in “Emilia Pérez,” a drama about a violent Mexican drug cartel boss who fakes his death, has a sex change operation and, after a few years in Cognito in Europe tries to live a “normal” suburban life in suburban Mexico City. Karla Sofia Gascon (a transgender actress who plays the lead), Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña collectively won the Best Actress award – thanks to the cleverness of Jury President Greta Gerwig.

“Emilia Pérez” also took the Jury Prize, basically third best film award.

Best Actor went to Jesse Plemons, who like his castmates played three different roles in the three sections of Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Kinds of Kindness,” a “one-for-me” follow up to the Oscar-winner “Poor Things”

Portuguese director Miguel Gomes’s film “Grand Tour” won Best Director for is period drama set in 1918, Rangoon, Burma is a city under British colonial rule. Civil servant Edward abandons his fiancée Molly on the day they are to be married. He flees in a state of melancholy, contemplating Molly's condition. Determined to be married, Molly follows his trail.

“The Substance,” a body horror film written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, won for Best Screenplay.

Greta Gerwig and her jury colleagues awarded a “Special Prize” to Mohammad Rasoulof and his collaborators’ for bravery in making “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”. The story centers on Iman, an investigating judge in the Revolutionary Court in Tehran, who grapples with mistrust and paranoia as nationwide political protests intensify and his gun mysteriously disappears.

Francis Ford Coppola presented an honorary Palme prize to George Lucas, who gave an irascible master class the day before. However, nobody expected Coppola’s new film, the bizarre, but interesting “Megalopolis” to be in the running for a prize.

Other films Russ saw at Cannes which were in Competition for the Palme D’Or, but won no prizes:

“Parthenope” written, produced and directed by Paolo Sorrentino. An Italian and French co-production, the film stars Celeste Dalla Porta, Stefania Sandrelli, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Peppe Lanzetta and Isabella Ferrari.

“Marcello Mio” French-Italian comedy film stars actress Chiara Mastroianni confronting the shadow of her real-life father Marcello Mastroianni's legacy. She portrays a version of herself alongside her real-life mother, French actress Catherine Deneuve.

“Limonov – The Ballad” Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov, it is a fictionalized biography of the Russian dissident writer and politician Eduard Limonov, who founded the National Bolshevik Party. Staring Ben Whishaw as Limonov.

“The Apprentice” Set during the early years of Trump's business career, the film focuses on the relationship of Trump and Roy Cohn, a New York City prosecutor known for working with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Second Red Scare. The "mentor-protégé narrative ... documents the start of an American dynasty" and discusses Trump's use of "power, corruption and deception."[4] Trump's "decency [is] eroded as he learns the dark arts of dealmaking and tastes power".

A few other films Russ saw and enjoyed

A couple of Jazz focused films:

”Misty: An Erroll Garner Story” – a documentary about an American Jazz musician made in Switzerland.

“Sloane: A Jazz Singer” a documentary about vocalist Carol Sloane directed by an old acquaintance of Deb and me Stephen Barefoot.

A fun family animation film:



“Into the Wonderwoods” In this animated film a 10-year-old Angelo, who dreams of great superhero adventures is left behind at a rest stop by his loving but distracted parents on a trip to see his sick grandma. Left to his own devices, finds himself in a dark and mysterious world inhabited by strange creatures, some friendlier than others.

Ann Arbor Black Film Festival - Saturday, June 1st

The Ann Arbor Black Film Festival presents "A Look At Our Influence." The Michigan premiere of "The Forgotten Occupation: Jim Crow Goes to Haiti."

The 2024 Ann Arbor Black Film Festival brings talented Filmmakers of Color to Tree Town during the A2 African American Downtown Festival. The Ann Arbor Black Film Festival is an event dedicated to showcasing the creativity and diversity of Black Cinema. Come to the Festival and celebrate the rich heritage of black storytelling and perspectives during the summer of Ann Arbor’s bicentennial.

For more information, visit www.a2bff.org.

Cinetopia Film Festival – The World's Best Films from the World's Best Festivals, June 13-23

The Cinetopia Film Festival has been known for showcasing a diverse and exciting selection of films. Ann Arbor is sure to be buzzing with film enthusiasts eager to explore the 2024 lineup from June 13 – June 23. Keep an eye out for announcements and updates here or social media channels to stay informed about the featured films, special events, and any guest appearances.

There will be an Opening Night Film + Party, book for the film “For When You Get Lost” to purchase tickets to both.

Closing Night Party is at no cost to everyone, no tickets need to be purchased.

OPENING DOWNTOWN

"Ezra" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 31 AT THE MICHIGAN

This film follows Max Bernal (Bobby Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert De Niro), while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra (introducing William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife (Rose Byrne). When forced to confront difficult decisions about their son's future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives. Directed by Tony Goldwyn, who also appears in the film alongside additional cast members Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg, this film is an endearing and often funny exploration of a family determined to find their way through life’s complexities with humor, compassion, and heart.

"Babes" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 31 AT THE STATE

This film follows inseparable childhood friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly in different phases of adulthood. When carefree and single Eden decides to have a baby on her own after a one-night stand, their friendship faces its greatest challenge. This film delves into the complexities of female friendship with a blend of laughter, tears and labor pains. From director Pamela Adlon.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Promare" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

Celebrating its 5th anniversary and the mighty run it had at the State Theatre! Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants appears, a battle begins. From director Hiroyuki Imaishi.

"The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 31 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JUNE 6 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

Celebrating its 30th anniversary! When drag queen Anthony (Hugo Weaving) agrees to take his act on the road, he invites fellow cross-dresser Adam (Guy Pearce) and transsexual Bernadette (Terence Stamp) to come along. In their colorful bus, named Priscilla, the three performers travel across the Australian desert performing for enthusiastic crowds and homophobic locals. But when the other two performers learn the truth about why Anthony took the job, it threatens their act and their friendship. From writer/director Stephan Elliott.

"The Godfather Part II" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 2 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, JUNE 4 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics series

The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. It traces the problems of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in 1958 and that of a young immigrant Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) in 1917's Hell's Kitchen. Michael survives many misfortunes and Vito is introduced to a life of crime. Also starring Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall andJohn Cazale, from director Francis Ford Coppola.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home. From writer/director George Miller and also starring Chris Hemsworth.

"Wildcat"

Directed and co-written by four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke, this film follows the life of writer Flannery O'Connor while she was struggling to publish her first novel and invites the audience to ponder the great questions of her writing: Can scandalous art still serve God? Does suffering precede all greatness? And can illness be a blessing? Starring Maya Hawke and Laura Linney.

"Evil Does Not Exist"

From writer/director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi of the 2021 Oscar winner "Drive My Car".

Completing its run on the worldwide festival circuit, having played in Toronto, Venice, New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, among many others and picking up several awards, and now finally coming to Ann Arbor.

Takumi and his daughter Hana live in the modest Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. But increasingly, the townsfolk become aware of a talent agency's plan to build an opulent glamping site nearby, offering city residents a comfortable "escape" to the snowy wilderness. So, when two company representatives arrive and ask for local guidance, Takumi becomes conflicted in his involvement, as it becomes clear that the project will have a destructive impact on the natural community that they have built.

"I Saw the TV Glow"

A favorite from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival! Teenager Owen (Justice Smith) is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate (Brigette Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. From writer/director Jane Schoenbrun ("We're All Going to the World's Fair")

"Challengers"

A 2024 American romantic sports film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The plot follows a professional tennis champion (Mike Faist) who plots a comeback with the help of his wife (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy who retired after an injury, as he goes up against another player (Josh O'Connor), who also happens to be his former best friend and wife's former lover.

Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach after a career-ending injury, is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend, who is also Tashi's former boyfriend.

