Cinema Chat: 'Nowhere Special' and 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' open downtown, plus the latest on upcoming film festivals

UPCOMING FILM FESTIVALS

23rd Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival — PLAYS NOW-MAY 26

In-person or online

Presenting: 19 feature films, 16 virtual films, 7 in-person events – 3 films will be offered in-person only

For the online screenings will be on Eventive, a virtual streaming platform.

Coming to the State Theatre this weekend:

"Death of Zygiebojm" Tonight at 7 PM.

Short Comedy Films on Sunday, May 12 at 2 PM.

"Children of Nobody" on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 PM

Cinetopia Film Festival – PLAYS JUNE 13-23

Early Bird passes on sale now!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Nowhere Special" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 10 AT THE MICHIGAN

John, a 35-year-old window cleaner, has dedicated his life to bringing up his 4-year-old son, Michael, after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth. When John is given only a few months left to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for Michael, determined to shield him from the terrible reality of the situation. Although initially certain of what he is looking for in the perfect family, John gradually abandons his early convictions, overwhelmed by doubts about the decision. How can he judge a family from a brief encounter? And does he know his own child well enough to make this choice for him? As John struggles to find the right answer to his impossible task, he comes to accept the help of a young social worker, opening himself to solutions he would never have considered. And he finally comes to accept his anger at the injustice of his destiny, the need to share the truth with his son, and to follow the child’s instincts on the biggest decision of their lives.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 10 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A 2024 American science fiction action film directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman. The standalone sequel to "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017), it is the fourth installment in the "Planet of the Apes" reboot franchise and the tenth film overall. The film stars Owen Teague in the lead role alongside Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy. It takes place 300 years after the events of War and follows a young chimpanzee named Noa, who embarks on a journey alongside a human woman named Mae to determine the future for apes and humans alike.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Escape from New York" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

In 1997, a major war between the United States and the Soviet Union is concluding, and the entire island of Manhattan has been converted into a giant maximum-security prison. When Air Force One is hijacked and crashes into the island, the president (Donald Pleasence) is taken hostage by a group of inmates. Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), a former Special Forces soldier turned criminal, is recruited to retrieve the president in exchange for his own freedom. From writer/director John Carpenter.

"Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A 2002 American epic space opera film directed by George Lucas and written by Lucas and Jonathan Hales. The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz.

The story is set ten years after The Phantom Menace, as thousands of planetary systems slowly secede from the Galactic Republic and join the newly formed Confederacy of Independent Systems, led by former Jedi Master Count Dooku. With the galaxy on the brink of civil war, Obi-Wan Kenobi investigates a mysterious assassination attempt on Senator Padmé Amidala, which leads him to uncover a clone army in service of the Republic and the truth behind the Separatist movement. Meanwhile, his apprentice Anakin Skywalker is assigned to protect Amidala and develops a secret romance with her. Soon, the trio witness the onset of a new threat to the galaxy: The Clone Wars.

"Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 10 AT 9 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Nearly three years have passed since the beginning of the Clone Wars. The Republic, with the help of the Jedi, take on Count Dooku and the Separatists. With a new threat rising, the Jedi Council sends Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to aid the captured Chancellor. Anakin feels he is ready to be promoted to Jedi Master. Obi-Wan is hunting down the Separatist General, Grievous. When Anakin has future visions of pain and suffering coming Padmé's way, he sees Master Yoda for counsel. When Darth Sidious executes Order 66, it destroys most of all the Jedi have built. Experience the birth of Darth Vader. Feel the betrayal that leads to hatred between two brothers. And witness the power of hope.

From writer/director George Lucas and starring Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor, Christopher Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ian McDiarmid.

"Death Proof" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 10 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MAY 16 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) is a professional body double who likes to take unsuspecting women for deadly drives in his free time. He has doctored his car for maximum impact; when Mike purposely causes wrecks, the bodies pile up while he walks away with barely a scratch. The insane Mike may be in over his head, though, when he targets a tough group of female friends, including real-life stuntwoman Zoe Bell (who served as Uma Thurman's double in "Kill Bill"), who plays herself. From writer/director Quentin Tarantino.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 11 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter, Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen becomes the Empire's lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station's plans for the Rebel Alliance. From director Gareth Edwards and starring Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Mads Mikkelsen, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen and Wen Jiang.

"Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 11 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The Imperial Forces -- under orders from cruel Darth Vader (David Prowse) -- hold Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) hostage, in their efforts to quell the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), captain of the Millennium Falcon, work together with the companionable droid duo R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) to rescue the beautiful princess, help the Rebel Alliance, and restore freedom and justice to the Galaxy. From writer/director George Lucas.

2024 New York City Cat Film Festival — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 12 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The annual NY Cat Film Festival is a collection of short films - animated, documentary, or narrative films with actors and a script.

These are not random internet "cat videos" - these are films which have been made with an intention, concept or story to convey something essential about cats. The films celebrate the kitties who share our world and their relationships with people, no matter where or how they live - as feral cats in a colony, or between the covers in someone’s bed.

"NT Live: Fleabag" — PLAYS MONDAY, MAY 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

This is the hilarious, award-winning, original one-woman play that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series, written and performed on-stage by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In just 67 minutes, audiences can expect a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

"The Philadelphia Eleven" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 14 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Featuring a post-film discussion with Rt. Rev. Dr. Bonnie A. Perry, The Rev. Joyce Matthews, The Rev. Barbara Cavin, The Rev. Emily Williams Guffey, and The Rev. Anne Clarke (moderator).

In an act of civil disobedience, a group of women and their supporters organize their ordination to become Episcopal priests in 1974. The Church of the Advocate in Philadelphia welcomes them, but change is no small task. The women are harassed, threatened and banned from stepping on church property. In this feature-length documentary film, we meet the women who succeed in building a movement that transforms an age-old institution and challenges the very essence of patriarchy within Christendom. From directors Margo Guernsey and Nikki Bramley.

"Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 18 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) face attack by the Imperial forces and its AT-AT walkers on the ice planet Hoth. While Han and Leia escape in the Millennium Falcon, Luke travels to Dagobah in search of Yoda. Only with the Jedi master's help will Luke survive when the dark side of the Force beckons him into the ultimate duel with Darth Vader (David Prowse). From director Irvin Kershner and screenwriters Lawrence Kasdan and Leigh Brackett.

"Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 25 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) battles the horrible Jabba the Hutt and the cruel Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel Alliance and triumph over the Galactic Empire. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) reaffirm their love and team with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), the Ewoks and the droids C-3PO and R2-D2 to aid in the disruption of the Dark Side and the defeat of the evil emperor. From director Richard Marquand and screenwriters George Lucas and Lawrence Kasdan.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Fall Guy"

A 2024 American action-comedy film directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce, loosely based on the 1980s TV series about stunt performers. The film follows a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut action film, only to find himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor. It stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.

He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

"The People's Joker"

A 2022 American parody superhero film directed by Vera Drew and written by Drew and Bri LeRose. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The film unofficially parodies characters from the Batman comics, and the main character is a transgender woman based on the Joker, played by Drew. The film also features Scott Aukerman, Tim Heidecker, Maria Bamford, David Liebe Hart, Robert Wuhl, and Bob Odenkirk in supporting roles.

In the absurdist autobiographically inspired dark comedy, a aspiring but unsuccessful clown (Vera Drew as Joker the Harlequin) grapples with her gender identity while unsuccessfully attempting to join the ranks of Gotham City's sole comedy program in a world where comedy has been outlawed. Uniting with a ragtag team of rejects and misfits, Joker the Harlequin forms an illegal anti-comedy troupe that puts her on a collision course with the devious caped crusader controlling the city.

"Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" (25th Anniversary Screening)

Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd, Ahmed Best, Ian McDiarmid, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Pernilla August and Frank Oz. It is the fourth film in the Star Wars film series, the first film of the prequel trilogy and the first chronological chapter of the "Skywalker Saga".

Set 32 years before the original trilogy (13 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire), during the era of the Galactic Republic, the plot follows Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi as they try to protect Queen Padmé Amidala of Naboo in hopes of securing a peaceful end to an interplanetary trade dispute. Joined by Anakin Skywalker—a young slave with unusually strong natural powers of the Force—they simultaneously contend with the mysterious return of the Sith, who were especially good a using the dark side of the force.

Following the release of "Return of the Jedi" (1983), talks of a follow-up were proposed, but George Lucas was unmotivated to return to the franchise. During the hiatus, the backstories he created for the characters, particularly Anakin's, sparked interest in him to develop a prequel trilogy during the 1990s.

After he determined that computer-generated imagery (CGI) had advanced to the level he wanted for the prequel trilogy's visual effects, Lucas began writing "The Phantom Menace" in 1993, and production began in 1994. Filming started in June 1997—at locations at Leavesden Film Studios and the Tunisian desert—and ended in September.

The film marked Lucas's first directorial effort after a 22-year hiatus following the original "Star Wars" in 1977.

"The Beast"

A 2023 science fiction romantic drama film directed and written by Bertrand Bonello, loosely based on Henry James's 1903 novella "The Beast in the Jungle." It stars Léa Seydoux and George MacKay, with Guslagie Malanda and Dasha Nekrasova in supporting roles. The film had its world premiere on 3 September 2023 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

In the near future, where emotions have become a threat, Gabrielle finally decides to purify her DNA in a machine that will plunge her into her past lives and rid her of all strong feelings. She then meets Louis and feels a powerful connection, as if she had always known him. The story unfolds over three distinct periods: 1910, 2014 and 2044.

The film ends with a QR code that encodes a link to a video with the end credits.

"Challengers"

A 2024 American romantic sports film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The plot follows a professional tennis champion (Mike Faist) who plots a comeback with the help of his wife (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy who retired after an injury, as he goes up against another player (Josh O'Connor), who also happens to be his former best friend and wife's former lover.

Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach after a career-ending injury, is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend, who is also Tashi's former boyfriend.

"Wicked Little Letters"

A 2023 British black comedy mystery film directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet. The film stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins, and Timothy Spall.

Based on a true scandal, it follows an investigation into the anonymous author of numerous crude insulting letters sent to the residents of seaside town Littlehampton.

The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

