Cinema Chat: 'The Beast' and 'Challengers' open downtown and the State Theatre celebrates 45 years of 'Alien'

iFFY (International Film Festival Ypsilanti) — PLAYS NOW THROUGH APRIL 27 AT THE RIVERSIDE ARTS CENTER

Independent Film Festival Ypsilanti is proud to be able to bring the best of local and independent film to the Ypsi/Arbor area since 2020. Check out some of our past programming here and remember to subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date with what’s new at iFFY.

Cinetopia Film Festival – PLAYS JUNE 13-23

Early Bird passes on sale Friday, April 12th for members; Monday, April 15th to the public.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Beast" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 26 AT THE MICHIGAN

A 2023 science fiction romantic drama film directed and written by Bertrand Bonello, loosely based on Henry James's 1903 novella "The Beast in the Jungle." It stars Léa Seydoux and George MacKay, with Guslagie Malanda and Dasha Nekrasova in supporting roles. The film had its world premiere on 3 September 2023 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

In the near future, where emotions have become a threat, Gabrielle finally decides to purify her DNA in a machine that will plunge her into her past lives and rid her of all strong feelings. She then meets Louis and feels a powerful connection, as if she had always known him. The story unfolds over three distinct periods: 1910, 2014 and 2044.

The film ends with a QR code that encodes a link to a video with the end credits.

"Challengers" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 26 AT THE STATE

A 2024 American romantic sports film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The plot follows a professional tennis champion (Mike Faist) who plots a comeback with the help of his wife (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy who retired after an injury, as he goes up against another player (Josh O'Connor), who also happens to be his former best friend and wife's former lover.

Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach after a career-ending injury, is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend, who is also Tashi's former boyfriend.

"We Grown Now" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 26 AT THE STATE

Best friends Malik and Eric come of age in the Cabrini-Green housing complex in the early 1990s.

A 2023 American drama film, written and directed by Minhal Baig, and stars Blake Cameron James and Gian Knight Ramirez. It had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. At TIFF, the film was the winner of the Changemaker Award. The film also won the Audience Choice Award for Best U.S. Feature at the Chicago International Film Festival

"Alien" (45th Anniversary Re-release) — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 26 AT THE STATE

Prior to the feature, there will be a filmed special look at "Alien: Romulus" featuring a discussion with "Alien" Director Ridley Scott and "Alien: Romulus" Director Fede Álvarez.

The film follows the crew of the commercial space tug Nostromo, who, after coming across a mysterious derelict spaceship on an uncharted planetoid, find themselves up against a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial loose in their vessel. The film stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto.

COMING SOON

"The Fall Guy" — OPENS THURSDAY, MAY 2 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Paprika" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

Dr. Atsuko Chiba works as a scientist by day and, under the code name "Paprika," is a dream detective at night. Atsuko and her colleagues are working on a device called the DC Mini, which is intended to help psychiatric patients, but in the wrong hands it could destroy people's minds. When a prototype is stolen, Atsuko/Paprika springs into action to recover it before damage is done. From director Satoshi Kon. Presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

"True Romance" — PLAYS FRIDAY, APRIL 26 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MAY 2 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

In Detroit, a pop culture nerd steals cocaine from his new wife's pimp and tries to sell it in Hollywood, prompting the mobsters who own the drugs to pursue the couple. From director Tony Scott, screenwriters Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary, and starring Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt and Christopher Walken.

"WALL-E" — PLAYS SUNDAY, APRIL 28 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series (FREE!!!)

WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying up the planet, one piece of garbage at a time. But during 700 years, WALL-E has developed a personality, and he’s more than a little lonely. Then he spots EVE (Elissa Knight), a sleek and shapely probe sent back to Earth on a scanning mission. Smitten, WALL-E embarks on his greatest adventure yet when he follows EVE across the galaxy. From director Andrew Stanton.

"Macbeth: Ralph Fiennes & Indira Varma" — PLAYS THURSDAY, MAY 2 AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, MAY 5 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Tony and BAFTA Award winner Ralph Fiennes ("Antony & Cleopatra," "Schindler's List," "Coriolanus") and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma ("Present Laughter," "Game of Thrones," "Luther") star in a brand-new ‘full-voltage visceral’ (Daily Telegraph) production of William Shakespeare’s "Macbeth." Filmed live at Dock X, a custom-built theatre space in London, this critically acclaimed staging of Macbeth ‘that quickens the pulse, then goes for the jugular’ (Financial Times) will be unmissable on the big screen.

Directed by Simon Godwin ("Antony & Cleopatra," "Romeo & Juliet," "Hansard") with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw ("Jerusalem," "Blues for an Alabama Sky"), this is a cinematic and ‘beautifully staged’ (WhatsOnStage) production that brings ‘Shakespeare’s tragedy pulsing into the present day’ (The I).

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Sasquatch Sunset"

In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches--possibly the last of their enigmatic kind--embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them. Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, acclaimed directors David and Nathan Zellner ("Kumiko," "The Treasure Hunter") bring you the greatest Bigfoot story ever told.

"Civil War"

A 2024 dystopian film written and directed by Alex Garland. The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman. Its plot follows a team of journalists who travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating Second American Civil War, which has engulfed the entire nation.

It had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 14, 2024.

"Late Night with the Devil"

Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated talk show 'Night Owls' that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. However, ratings for the show have plummeted since the tragic death of Jack's beloved wife. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, on October 31st, 1977, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other--unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America. From writer/directors Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes.

"Wicked Little Letters"

A 2023 British black comedy mystery film directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet. The film stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins, and Timothy Spall.

Based on a true scandal, it follows an investigation into the anonymous author of numerous crude insulting letters sent to the residents of seaside town Littlehampton.

The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

"Dune: Part Two"

A 2024 American epic science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts. The sequel to "Dune" (2021), it is the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel "Dune" by Frank Herbert and follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem reprise their roles from the first film, with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux joining the ensemble cast.

The film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

