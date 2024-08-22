Cinema Chat: Take a trip to Broadway courtesy of Marquee Arts, plus 'The Crow' and 'My Penguin Friend' open downtown

NEW YORK CITY BROADWAY & INDIE FILM TOUR WITH RUSS AND DEB

Experience the magic of Broadway and the world center of Indie Films with our V.I.P. Tours of New York! Join us this fall, October 17-20, for an exclusive, customized adventure tailored for non-profit theaters and their supporters. Led by Cinema Chat Co-Host Russ Collins & creative:impact Host Deb Polich. Write Russ Collins at the Michigan Theater for more information – rcollins@marquee-arts.org

THE FRESHMAN 100th ANNIVERSARY SCREENING

Presented with live orchestra!!! At the Michigan Theater starring Harold Lloyd

Celebrate a hilarious college football film, performed LIVE with wonderful music of the era in Ann Arbor’s beautiful 1920s silent-era movie palace. A comic tall tale of college life, sports, and love. It is the perfect blend of classic cinema, exquisite music, historic architecture, and fun!

SPECIAL SCREENING OF "FIGHT NIGHT"

Peacock and U-M Football will present a premiere of the new series "Fight Night" on Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 PM.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Crow" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A 2024 American gothic superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders. A reboot of "The Crow" film series, it is the fifth film in the franchise, and is the second film, after the 1994 film, to directly adapt the 1989 comic book series of the same name by James O'Barr. The film stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric/The Crow, a murdered musician who is resurrected to avenge the deaths of himself and his fiancée, played by FKA Twigs.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of the Crow in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right. From director Rupert Sanders.

"My Penguin Friend" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 AT THE MICHIGAN

A triumphant tale of friendship between a lonely father and a little lost penguin who recharges his spirit and heals his family with an unshakable, ocean-crossing loyalty. Humble fisherman Joa~o (international star Jean Reno) has turned away from the world in the wake of tragedy. But when he discovers a penguin drifting alone in the ocean, drenched in oil from a spill, his first instinct is to help. To his wife's (Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza) dismay, he not only rescues the sea creature, but takes the flightless bird under his wing. For the first time in years Joa~o starts to feel joy, even if he cannot fathom just how unbreakable a bond is being formed. Based on an emotional true story that riveted the world and filmed on the spectacular coasts of Brazil and Argentina, this is a tale that traverses the magic of the ocean, the beauty of nature, and the transformative power of love. From director David Schurmann.

"Seven Samurai" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 25 AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating its 70th anniversary with a brand new 4K restoration! One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, it tells the story of a sixteenth-century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa—featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura—seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Eraserhead" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling with Mary X (Charlotte Stewart) left her pregnant, he marries the expectant mother and has her move in with him. Things take a decidedly strange turn when the couple's baby turns out to be a bizarre lizard-like creature that won't stop wailing. Other characters, including a disfigured lady who lives inside a radiator, inhabit the building and add to Henry's troubles. From writer/director David Lynch.

"The Secret World of Arrietty"— PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

From the creators of "Spirited Away" and "Ponyo," and Academy Award®-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi, comes a gorgeous and adventure-filled adaptation of "The Borrowers," one of the most beloved children’s books of all time.

In a secret world hidden beneath the floorboards, little people called Borrowers live out of sight of humans. But when brave and tiny Arrietty is out gathering supplies, she is discovered by Shawn, a human boy, and they begin to form a friendship that blossoms into an extraordinary adventure.

"The Big Lebowski"— PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

Jeff Bridges plays Jeff Lebowski who insists on being called "the Dude," a laid-back, easygoing burnout who happens to have the same name as a millionaire whose wife owes a lot of dangerous people a whole bunch of money -- resulting in the Dude having his rug soiled, sending him spiraling into the Los Angeles underworld.





"Castle in the Sky" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 AT 1:30 PM AND THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

This is a timeless story of courage and friendship, with stunning animation from acclaimed Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki.

This high-flying adventure begins when Pazu, an engineer’s apprentice, spies a young girl, Sheeta, floating down from the sky, held aloft by a glowing pendant. Both Sheeta and Pazu are searching for the legendary floating castle, Laputa, and they vow to travel there together to unravel the mystery of the luminous crystal. But their quest won’t be easy, as soon they are being pursued by greedy air pirates, the military, and secret government agents, who all seek the power Sheeta alone can control.





"Princess Mononoke" — Saturday, 8/31 at 1:30 PM and Thursday, 9/5 at 7:30 PM

"E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial"— PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 25 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas). Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie (Drew Barrymore), and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien. From director Steven Spielberg.





"Buena Vista Social Club" — PLAYS MONDAY, AUGUST 26 AT 7 PM At THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Like it's 1999... Film Series

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 72nd Academy Awards.

This documentary by lauded German filmmaker Wim Wenders follows renowned guitarist Ry Cooder and his son, Joachim, as they travel to Cuba and assemble a group of the country's finest musicians to record an album. Among the artists included in the project are singer Ibrahim Ferrer and pianist Rubén González, who are both interviewed and featured in studio footage. Eventually the ensemble travels to the United States to perform in front of rapt audiences.





"The Smell of Money" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Cinema & Sustainability Film Series

What is the price some pay for the world's pork? North Carolina residents take on one of the world's most powerful companies in a fight for their rights to clean air, pure water, and a life free from the stench of pig feces. From director Shawn Bannon.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Alien: Romulus"

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. From director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead", "Don't Breathe") and starring Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War").

"Didi"

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom. From writer/director and Academy Award winner Sean Wang ("Nai Nai & Wài Pó").

"Sing Sing"

A 2023 American drama film directed by Greg Kwedar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clint Bentley. Based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, the film centers on a group of inmates involved in the creation of theatrical stage shows through the program. It stars professional actors Colman Domingo and Paul Raci, alongside many real-life formerly incarcerated men who were themselves alumni of the program during their incarceration.

The film premiered in the Special Presentations program at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. From writer/director Greg Kwedar.

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. From director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

COMING SOON

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. From director Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara.

