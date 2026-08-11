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Hidden In Plain Sight

Hidden In Plain Sight: The World Cup capital of Washtenaw County, Conor O'Neill's Pub

By Joshua Nieman
Published August 11, 2026 at 11:13 AM EDT

WEMU's Hidden In Plain Sight has a new, fresher look with our podcast-format reboot of the classic segment. To kick off this next chapter, we're highlighting Conor O'Neill's Pub in Ann Arbor. Take a look at the unique sports-viewing experience it provides and the interesting people who passionately attend. 

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Hidden In Plain Sight World CupConor O'NeillsAnn Arborwashtenaw countysoccerAthletics
Joshua Nieman
Podcast producer Joshua Nieman
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