OTGYpsi: 'Explore Ypsi' initiative gets EMU's new students and faculty to take part in the wider Ypsilanti community

Transcription:

Rylee Barnsdale: You're listening to 89 one WEMU. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. The Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority's "Explore Ypsi" initiative finished its third year this holiday season. It is a program in partnership with EMU intended to help new students and faculty get off campus to, well, explore Ypsi and get connected with local business owners in Depot Town, West Cross Street and downtown. With me today is Ypsi DDA Executive Director Elize Jekabson to explain how the program works, how it evolved for its third year and what the future may hold for Explore Ypsi. Hi, Elize! Thanks so much for being here today!

Elize Jekabson: Hi! Thanks for having me!

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media DDA Executive Director Elize Jekabson.

Rylee Barnsdale: So, this was the first I had heard about the Explore Ypsi program. Could you give us just a brief rundown of what it is and sort of how it works?

Elize Jekabson: Yeah. On the very basic level, we want to invite EMU students, new faculty, staff, students to Ypsilanti to see everything that it has to offer. So, it started three years ago, and it was an event just for West Cross. It was our pilot program. We have three districts. And so, our West Cross district is right across the street from campus, so just inviting people to cross the street, see what what's available here. And then, it grew every year. And now, we have Depot Town and downtown also represented.

Rylee Barnsdale: And like you mentioned, the program got its start three years ago. How did the idea kind of come around to do this kind of gift card incentive program for EMU students and faculty specifically, getting folks just across the street, like you said?

Elize Jekabson: I've been working in Ypsi for quite a few years, even before I was at the DDA. I worked with First Fridays and more events in that line, and it was always a challenge to see how to get EMU students over and across the street. I mean, in the age of Amazon, DoorDash and all the offerings that you have on campus here, there sometimes isn't a whole lot of reason to really get someone out into the city that they're part of. And so, that was what we were scratching our heads about. And we realized that a lot of students and myself, too, sometimes, like I won't go to a place until I have a reason to visit a first time. And then, I'm more comfortable going every time. So, us giving a little gift cards to all the students, that might be that incentive to get them through the door for the first time and then to have them come back and visit more shops.

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Michigan Avenue in downtown Ypsilanti.

Rylee Barnsdale: And I know that the DDA is frequently working to promote our downtown spaces and get more folks to visit them. But is this the first time the DDA has put together an initiative like this to specifically encourage folks to support their local businesses?

Elize Jekabson: Specifically for EMU students, yes. We've had other type of incentive programs where we have receipt programs where you can get a gift card based on a receipt--more chances at more different businesses that you turn in receipts. We've done that a few times, but this is really the first one that we have focused towards students.

Rylee Barnsdale: And you mentioned that this is, again, the third time this has been offered to both the EMU community, as well as the small business community here in Ypsi. How have things evolved since its first year? You mentioned things have kind of expanded as far as the different neighborhoods and businesses in those neighborhoods participating. But are there other things that have changed over the years?

Elize Jekabson: Well, I mean, the biggest thing is the recognition of the program and more businesses are signing up for it and excited for it and looking forward to it every single year. So, that's mainly the big change here. It just expands every year. I hope to expand even moreso with our businesses next year.

Rylee Barnsdale: As far as expansion goes, is there any particular reason why all of these neighborhoods weren't initially included? Was it a potentially a lack of resources or maybe interest or is it just the aspect of, "Well, we want to ensure that students feel safe crossing the street to get that first taste of Ypsi?"

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Star Studio owner Angel Vanas.

Elize Jekabson: Sure. I mean, initially our pilot program, we just funded it through the DDA. And it was after our first year and our pilot that GameAbove approached us and said, "Hey, we want to support this and we want to be part of it. However, we would do that if you expand to all three districts." And that's something we wanted to do anyway. So, that was really our push after the first year to expand and start small and grow bigger.

Rylee Barnsdale: And speaking of the business owners, how did those participating in the program this year sort of find the program or like the program? Have you gotten feedback from folks yet?

Elize Jekabson: Well, we don't have a whole lot of feedback yet. We're kind of in the process. We just closed the program down on Christmas Day. So, we're kind of working on the follow-ups right now. But we have had positive feedback from the folks that didn't get to go into the store and talk to.

Rylee Barnsdale: And as far as the EMU and Engage with EMU collaboration side of things, how has that relationship kind of developed over these past three years? I mean, you mentioned how GameAbove then approached you because they enjoyed the program and wanted to support it. But what has that collaboration kind of looked like?

Elize Jekabson: It's been great! Engage at EMU--I wouldn't be able to do this without them. They really are the boots on the ground getting these cards out to all the students, going to all the events. My role in it is really getting the businesses involved and promoting it on my end. And EMU students with the Engage program, they're the ones that are doing a lot of promotions for this as well and getting all the students excited for it.

Rylee Barnsdale: This is WEMU's On the Ground Ypsi. I'm talking with Elize Jekabson, the executive director for Ypsi's Downtown Development Authority. So, Elize, as you just mentioned, Explore Ypsi runs from when new students arrive on campus in the fall to when they head out for holiday break in December--Christmas Day, as you said. What does the off-season look like for Explore Ypsi and the DDA? Can we expect to see Explore Ypsi come back in 2025, or is it kind of up in the air right now figuring out how things will work?

Elize Jekabson: We hope to bring it back. I don't see any reason not to. It keeps getting more and more successful. More businesses are participating. More students and faculty and staff are actually using their cards. So, I anticipate it coming back, and we'll be working on that in this off-season. And maybe this will also be a catalyst for more incentive programs with partnerships between the DDA and EMU. And I hope to see that sort of thing.

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media The Deep End Cafe owner Candace Cavazos (center with scissors) at the ribbon cutting for the opening of The Deep End Cafe.

Rylee Barnsdale: In that same vein, is there anything you'd like to update or change about the program if we do get to see it again? I mean, obviously wanting to include more businesses in that roster, but are there other things you would want to do, like maybe collaborate more deeply with the Engage team or maybe hand out even more gift cards if there's a finite amount?

Elize Jekabson: Yeah. I mean, of course, I want more participation on the business end. If we can get every, every single retail and restaurant and bakery and everything to participate, that'd be great. But I would love to see it expand past new students. I mean, there's a lot of students that come to me that don't get out to Ypsi and have it. So, I would love to see it expand to just a broader base of new students.

Rylee Barnsdale: I know that, for me, personally as an EMU grad, when I first left campus to kind of explore Ypsi on my own, that was when it really dawned on me that this is my favorite place to be. And I wonder from the DDA perspective, is that something you're going for when targeting EMU students specifically? Are you hoping that these students who maybe are coming from other cities or maybe even out of state want to stick around a little bit longer?

Elize Jekabson: I mean, yeah! I mean, that was my experience, too! I came to EMU, and I decided to stay because I fell in love with the city and what it had to offer. And now, I'm the DDA director here. So, that was my path. And I want to help inspire more students to get involved with the community, get into the arts and events and everything and be a part of it. So, that is a huge drive behind this.

Rylee Barnsdale: And there's always something going on in Ypsi, right?

Elize Jekabson: Yes, yes!

Rylee Barnsdale: There's always something happening somewhere. And I'll wrap up by asking you again. With this DDA perspective, why is a program like Explore Ypsi important not just to the the EMU community and getting folks out and engaging with these businesses and these events as well, but also the residents, the business owners, the folks that maybe are already spending a lot of time in these downtown spaces. What does this kind of program offer to the community at large?

Elize Jekabson: Again, having people come back and visit. I mean, it helps our local economy. Our business owners, many of them, live in the city or in the area. They are part of the community. And just kind of making those connections between EMU and our city. I mean, it's important. We depend on each other, both EMU and Ypsilanti.

Rylee Barnsdale: And it's a big part of what makes a city like Ypsi like Ypsi, as all of these wonderful businesses that are kitschy and weird and interesting and fit certain niches. So. I can definitely see how getting more folks out into those spaces could maybe invite more folks into the spaces as well. Well, thank you so much for being here today, Elize! Hopefully, Explore Ypsi this year--or I guess, last year--helped some folks find their new favorite places in town that are maybe just a bus ride away or, again, just across the street. And hopefully, we can see it happen again when new students come in this fall.

Mat Hopson / 89.1 WEMU Elize Jekabson and Rylee Barnsdale at the WEMU studio.

Elize Jekabson: All right! Thank you! I appreciate it!

Rylee Barnsdale: For more information on today's topic and links to the full article, visit our website at wemu.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcast!

