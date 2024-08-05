Washtenaw United: The Washtenaw Health Project helps reduce the number of uninsured

ABOUT JEREMY LAPEDIS:

“I believe that everyone should be able to see a doctor when they need it, regardless of their income, race, or language spoken. No one should have to choose between taking care of their health, putting food on the table, and paying rent.

At the Washtenaw Health Project, we simplify the often confusing process of health insurance to make sure that anyone who wants healthcare coverage can get healthcare coverage. I love that everyone here goes above and beyond—we don’t just make sure our clients have health insurance, but we also make sure they are able to use it.

We help people feel calm through our in-depth knowledge of health insurance and our humanizing presence when they most need it.”

RESOURCES:

Washtenaw Health Project

Affordable Care Act (ACA)

How Healthy is Washtenaw County? – U.S. News Healthiest Communities Index

Washtenaw Health Project on Facebook

Washtenaw Health Project on Instagram

Washtenaw Health Project on LinkedIn

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: The cost of health care continues to go up. The number of people struggling to be able to afford it is also going up. Now, the good news is, since the Affordable Care Act was put in place, more people have been able to access health insurance. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. Now, despite the improvements, and there have been improvements, there are still too many without health insurance. And fact of the matter is, even with insurance, out-of-pocket costs often prevent people from seeking needed care. The Washtenaw Health Project continues to work to get as many people insured as possible and provide assistance in navigating a complex health care system. The Washtenaw Health Project used to be known as the Washtenaw Health Plan. Its executive director happens to be our guest this morning. Jeremy Lapedis, thank you so much for making time to talk us through all of this!

Jeremy Lapedis: Yeah! Thank you for having me!

David Fair: Well, just personally, do you look at health care as a right or a privilege?

Jeremy Lapedis: I think health care is a right. You know, the ability to access health care is the ability to keep yourself healthy, as the ability to spend time with your family, working in a meaningful job, and do things you like to do.

David Fair: What percentage of people in Washtenaw County are without health insurance at this time?

Jeremy Lapedis: There's about 4-5% of Washtenaw County residents who don't have health care coverage right now.

David Fair: And I'm just venturing a guess, but that sounds like it's better than many.

Jeremy Lapedis: You know, I think that it's certainly better than many across the country, especially in states that haven't expanded Medicaid.

David Fair: And I'm curious as to what the population of uninsured looks like. Is this particularly impacting people of color?

Jeremy Lapedis: I don't have those statistics in front of me, but I do know that if you are lower income, you're less likely to be insured. And if you are an immigrant, you are less likely to be insured as well.

David Fair: I'm glad you brought up the issue of immigrants, because money can be a primary barrier to getting health insurance. But there is also a lack of trust in the system. And how much does that play into it?

Jeremy Lapedis: That certainly plays a lot into things. Maybe people, if they are immigrants, there's a different kind of health care system in the countries where they might come from. But even for folks who are born in the United States, if you've had a bad experience with the health care system, then you're less likely to trust it and want to go back.

David Fair: The Washtenaw Health Project--what role does social justice and equity play into the manner in which the organization and your team prioritize and structure the work?

Jeremy Lapedis: So, we view health care and health insurance as a form of working towards social justice. We know that having people on health insurance is a way of helping them stay out of poverty or get out of poverty. It protects people financially. And it is a way of making sure that people can get the care that they need to stay healthy. We work and we strive to help folks who are low-income and uninsured access health care. And so, by targeting those groups, we're able to help them achieve their goals and get in a more stable place.

David Fair: We're talking with Washtenaw Health Project executive director Jeremy Lapedis on Washtenaw United here on 89 one WEMU. And, Jeremy, an analysis of government data shows that there is more than $220 billion of medical debt. That's billion with a B. The biggest portion comes from the uninsured, but there's also a significant medical debt for those who have had conditions and treatments not fully covered. Now, medical decisions are very personal, but we can all use outside counsel. Does the Washtenaw Health Project offer advice to people who have to have procedures or treatments that, in short or not, will put them in a cycle of debt from which they may never escape?

Jeremy Lapedis: So, I would say that, one, if you have medical debt, there are programs out there to help with financial assistance in many hospitals. They have financial assistance programs. And so, having medical debt, while it can discourage people from accessing care, they may not know about the programs that they can get in order to have that medical debt relieved or lessened. And we are able to help people figure out an insurance that might work for them to make sure that the things that folks need are covered, especially if they are working on getting a marketplace coverage. So, yes, the Washtenaw Health Project can help people figure out the right insurance for them to make sure that things are covered for them, or help them apply for assistance programs that will cover things that might not be covered by their health insurance.

David Fair: We happen to be in an election year, and with every cycle, some change is likely to occur. Should Donald Trump be returned to the White House, we know the Affordable Care Act is on the list of programs he wants to see done away with. There is also talk of cuts to Medicare and Medicaid and Social Security. Are you preparing for that possibility at the Washtenaw Health Project? And do you have a sense of the impact of such policy decisions in our community?

Jeremy Lapedis: Well, I believe that the Affordable Care Act is entrenched law. And it is.

David Fair: We thought that about Roe versus Wade, too.

Jeremy Lapedis: Yeah, that's true. You never know what can happen. However, there's a great popularity in the Affordable Care Act. However, what I do think could happen if Donald Trump returns to the White House is that funding to help people navigate health insurance might go away, and that would be detrimental to folks who are trying to access it and work with navigators, like the Washtenaw Health Project, may not have the resources to access it. And I would see that people would be more likely to be uninsured without that kind of support or the promotion of it. I do think that there is a risk about covered services and the preventative coverage that is offered or that is mandated through the Affordable Care Act. There's been some recent court cases related to that. So, I do think that there are certainly risks that would come if Trump were to be reelected, as well as, again, talking about immigrants, they would be more scared to access health care coverage for fear of negative consequences.

David Fair: This is WEMU's Washtenaw United. And today, we're talking with Jeremy Lapedis. Jeremy is executive director of the Washtenaw Health Project. A lot of people say, "Don't take it personally. It's just politics." But in your line of service work, you see just how it impacts people in a very personal way. Do you have life experience that has made this kind of work in helping these particular people who need assistance so important in your personal life?

Jeremy Lapedis: Oh, I'd say there's a couple of things. One is, growing up, I always wanted to be a doctor. But as I got more and more familiar with the health care system, it became more and more obvious that what happens outside of a doctor's office has a much greater impact than what happens inside the doctor's office. And so, I wanted to be able to help people before they got to the doctor's office or to get there. And then, second, my grandparents were Holocaust survivors, and they were welcomed to Canada where they immigrated, and they were able to establish a life there for themselves. And I wouldn't be here today if they weren't able to do that. And so, I like to work to make sure that immigrants are welcomed into our community, so that they can establish lives for themselves and work to live lives they have reason to value.

David Fair: All right. Having wanted to be a doctor and taking a look at the system and made a different choice, between you and me, do you think the insurance industry and health care system makes things more difficult and complex than it needs to be?

Jeremy Lapedis: Without a doubt.

David Fair: Go ahead.

Jeremy Lapedis: If you have a more specific question, I'm happy to answer it.

David Fair: All right. Well, here's a specific question then. With that in mind, if I could make you health care and insurance czar for a day, what changes in the system would you make?

Jeremy Lapedis: So, I would change it to be like a Washtenaw Health Project for everyone. When people come into our office, we give them personal experience and personal care. We look at the situation. We figure out here's the best insurance for you, here's what we need in order to apply for it, and we help them get through the entire process working with them along the way. And so, it's not a system designed to keep people out of health insurance, which is, I think, our current system is designed to keep people out of health insurance or to keep them from spending money, but a system to keep people in health insurance and keep them in care. And so, I would design the system such that we are supporting people with access and health insurance wherever they were in any place.

David Fair: Well, as you mentioned, about 5% of the county's population is without health insurance right now. So, as we wrap up our time together today, what's your best advice to someone who is in need of insurance, or at very least guidance through the system?

Jeremy Lapedis: Well, I would say that help is available. If you're looking to get health insurance, it's likely you're eligible for some sort of affordable coverage. It's not going to cost nothing, probably, but you can come to the Washtenaw Health Project, and we'll figure out how to get you covered in a way that is affordable for you.

David Fair: I thank you so much for the time and sharing the information today, Jeremy! I appreciate it!

Jeremy Lapedis: Okay! Thank you so much for having me!

David Fair: That is Jeremy Lapedis. He is the executive director of the Washtenaw Health Project, and he's been our guest on Washtenaw United. For more information on today's conversation, we'll get you linked everywhere you need to go. All you have to do is pay a visit to our website at wemu.org whenever you get a chance. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti.

UWSEM STATEMENT:

Health care, a fundamental human right, reveals persistent disparities across various identity markers—race, ethnicity, gender, and the often-overlooked realm of mental health considerations.

So, what is access to health care? According to The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, access to health care is defined as the timely use of personal health services to achieve the best possible health outcomes. Yet, the process of accessing quality and timely health care that is proactive and affordable varies greatly based on your identities, employment, ZIP codes, and more.

Because of these wide disparities, access to health care is one of the five domains making up social determinants of health. Social determinants of health are defined as the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning and quality of life outcomes and risks.

The Washtenaw Health Project is a recent recipient of United Way’s 2024 cycle of the Basic Needs Grant— financial support to bolster organizations providing emergency food, homeless services, or benefit navigation, including Medicaid enrollment support in Washtenaw County, ranging from $15,000 to $40,000 for a 6-month grant period.

WEMU has partnered with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan to explore the people, organizations, and institutions creating opportunity and equity in our area. And, as part of this ongoing series, you’ll also hear from the people benefiting and growing from the investments being made in the areas of our community where there are gaps in available services. It is a community voice. It is 'Washtenaw United.'

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org