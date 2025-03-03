Washtenaw United: NAMI Washtenaw County addressing mental health among individuals and families to strengthen community

ABOUT JUDY GARDNER

Judy Gardner is a native Detroiter and graduated from the University of Michigan – Dearborn with a bachelor’s degree in Education, with a specialized certificate in Training Design and Development.

After spending seven years working in the Washington D.C. area her passion for nonprofit work ignited, which has led to her over 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. Before becoming the Executive Director of NAMI Washtenaw County, Judy worked for local government and volunteered on the board of Community Action Network working to build a community center and foster youth empowerment initiatives as a part of the Bryant Community. Inspired by her own experience as a caregiver for a loved one with a serious mental health condition, she prides herself on championing inclusivity by building environments where differences are celebrated.

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: Social media and the 24-hour news cycle--those are among the things that can impact our mental health. And it's affecting people of all ages. Economic stressors, food and housing insecurity--it all adds up to bigger hurdles to jump to get to a strong and healthy state of mental well-being. I'm David Fair, and this is Washtenaw United on 89 one WEMU. Joining us to discuss the issues and some innovative measures for progress is Judy Gardner. Judy is executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Washtenaw County. Thank you for making time today! I appreciate it, Judy!

NAMI Washtenaw County / namiwc.org Judy Gardner, executive director of NAMI of Washtenaw County

Judy Gardner: Absolutely! And thank you for having me!

David Fair: Well, we have a lot of ground to cover here today, but I'm curious about how much the combination of polarized country, social media, and the 24-hour news cycle is impacting our collective overall well-being. What do you notice about that?

Judy Gardner: Well, I can speak for myself and those that are closest to me. There is quite the impact. Of course, people are anxious. They're nervous. There is some depression. And these are things that are happening to folks that may not necessarily have a diagnosis of a biological effect of depression or anxiety with them. So, that is a bit concerning as well.

David Fair: Sometimes, we all just need a break. Why do we sometimes not give ourselves permission to just turn off the news, avoid social media for a few weeks and kind of take a moment to reset?

Judy Gardner: I think that's something that, individually, we learn how to better take care of ourselves. In my own opinion, sometimes, I feel that folks, we don't know how to take care of ourselves, and we don't think that we might deserve that type of self-care. And when I speak of self-care, I'm not meaning a spa day or something like that. I mean, really speaking up for ourselves and saying, "Hey, I need a break," whether it's to a family member or an employer. Can I just get some time off? Can I have a little flexibility? And I think there's an overall fear when you're asking for something that you think someone will say no to.

David Fair: Well, Judy, there are so many manifestations of mental health challenges: substance abuse disorders, bipolar, borderline personality disorder and others. Asking for help is a first step. But so many of us fear the stigma associated with mental health issues. How have you helped learn to help people overcome those fears?

Judy Gardner: Okay. That is one of the things that NAMI does best, and we do that through our no-cost to you education--family education and individual education. And what we help people do is one of the biggest barriers to getting mental health care is, of course, stigma. People are embarrassed by asking for it, or they don't know where they even start. And what NAMI has done is we have created a resource guide, which is called our "Caring Resource Guide," and it helps individuals. And this is available to anyone in our county, electronically or hardcopy, and it helps people figure out where to start first based on what they're experiencing. And a lot of times, also, families need that information because if someone is very ill, we can't expect a person who has a brain disorder and may not even be able to think their way to the next step. They do need someone that can advocate on their behalf. And this resource allows family members or loved ones or partners or friends to help someone through that process. But a lot of the barriers that we have are people not knowing where to start--the stigma, of course. And then, last but not least, there is a shortage of providers. However, in our community, we are fortunate to have a little more than most if you look across the state or compare us to other areas.

David Fair: We're talking about mental health with Judy Gardner on 89 one WEMU's Washtenaw United. Judy is executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Washtenaw County. And what we're talking about is access. You say Washtenaw County is better off than most. But access can be a problem. It's not cheap. And more and more psychologists, therapists and psychiatrists have given up on accepting insurance at all. How much role does that accessibility play in perpetuating mental health issues?

Judy Gardner: Well, it's huge, because there's a lot of folks that live and they don't have insurance and they can't afford insurance. But, however, here in Washtenaw County, the voters voted to pass a public safety and mental health millage. And so, if you're a Washtenaw County resident, you have access to no-cost mental health support. And that is through Community Mental Health here in Washtenaw County. So, we do have that advantage over many other counties in Michigan.

David Fair: Well, I'm glad you brought that up. As you mentioned, back in November, voters approved renewal of the Washtenaw County Mental Health and Public Safety Millage. To this point, can you see a difference the millage is made in what is available when it comes to mental health care?

Judy Gardner: Oh, absolutely! I have people that I know personally who have contacted Community Mental Health and they've been able to receive care. They've been able to see a psychologist or psychiatrist or even for a crisis intervention. Community Mental Health has a crisis team that will go out to where the individual is, whether they're homeless or they're living in their car, which is very, very unfortunate. But we know that we have a huge homeless population here in Washtenaw County. So, I have heard really good stories. And there is data that shows that, yes, those dollars are supporting people who have the ability or will access the services that are offered by Community Mental Health. But again, a lot of folks do not know about where to start, and that's where we encourage people to call us here at NAMI, just to help you navigate what the resources are that are available to you, regardless of your income here in Washtenaw County.

David Fair: And, Judy, I want to talk for a moment about the issue of trust.

Judy Gardner: Okay.

Judy Gardner: Among people of color, there is an overall sense of mistrust in the health care system in general and for good reason. Health outcomes for Black people tend to be worse as a result of not only access but ingrained systemic bias that can lead to lesser treatments. How does NAMI, Washtenaw County help address those inequities and create the sense of trust necessary to move forward?

Judy Gardner: Well, this is an ongoing challenge for myself personally as an African American woman. We have been very intentional in making sure that we do outreach in our communities here in Washtenaw County and in specifically areas in the 48198 and 48197 zip codes, so where you have the majority of people of color residing. This is a level of trust that is only going to take time. People have to get to know and trust those who are disseminating that information, such as ourselves at NAMI. And so we just keep showing up. We will show up at different community events--we participate in the community event through the Ypsilanti Community School system every year--that we are available with our information. We just try to make sure that we are doing boots on the ground really outreach, and that's just going to take us some time. I wanted it to happen a little faster on my watch, but I'm seeing that trust is developed when people see that you care and you continue to show up. And we will continue to show up.

David Fair: Well, I'm glad you went down that path because I want to follow it along. Our Washtenaw United conversation with National Alliance of Mental Illness, Washtenaw County Executive Director Judy Gardner continues on WEMU. With all of the federal efforts, Judy, at eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion measures, do you anticipate changes in the way you have to go about your work, particularly on the east side of the county?

Judy Gardner: Absolutely not. I don't see any changes. When you treat people respectively and move forward with wanting to help all, that is just a human right. I don't see that as anything that, as I lead this organization, something that we have to have in writing to do. So, I don't see where that would create any barriers for us, unless those folks who have traditionally invited us to be a part of their organization and may tell us, "Well, you can't hand out this flier or that flier." I don't see that as being an issue. Not at all.

David Fair: Well, NAMI, Washtenaw County has been working in the community for over 40 years now. In four decades of outreach and engagement, where has the most progress been?

Judy Gardner: I would think the most progress has been, when NAMI was started 40 years ago, it was started from a kitchen table of some women working to share what they knew about accessing care with other families in need. And so, the culture started with just kind of a small group of people. And you found out about NAMI by word of mouth. And I found out about NAMI that way. It was kind of like this whisper network is what I call it. However, NAMI has evolved into actually going to where the need is: doing outreach, physical outreach, speaking engagements, where, in the past, the culture was not that. And I don't believe it was because the founders did not want access to it. It was just there's so much stigma around mental illness that there was so much shame. But now, society and folks are coming around and really recognizing mental illness is illness. You know, mental health is health, right? So, we've expanded in a way that we address it as something like you would address heart disease or diabetes prevention. Mental illness is chronic, so it is lifelong usually. And again, I am not a clinician, so I don't want to get into that. However, we know with the proper supports and access to clinicians and housing and all those things that would be for anyone else, that your outcomes are much better than those who don't have access to treatment or supports that are aligned with that.

David Fair: I'd like to thank you for the time today, Judy! Your insight and perspective are much appreciated!

Judy Gardner: Thank you for having us and having me! I appreciate that!

David Fair: That is Judy Gardner, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Washtenaw County, and our guest on Washtenaw United. For more information on resource contacts, visit our website at wemu.org. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. And you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting from the campus of Eastern Michigan University!

