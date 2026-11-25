Eastern Michigan University is looking for a new head football coach after the school and Chris Creighton mutually agreed to part ways.

Creighton spent 13 seasons leading the Eagles, compiling a record of 66 wins and 90 losses and guiding Eastern to six bowl appearances. His 66 victories rank second in program history.

Among his accomplishments was Eastern’s first bowl victory since 1987, coming in the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

EMU Athletic Director Scott Wetherbee says the university remains committed to competing for Mid-American Conference championships and will immediately begin a national search for Creighton’s replacement.

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