Synecdoche Design

The city of Ann Arbor is considering a ban on natural gas stoves in new construction. In fact, the planning commission has already put that proposal forward but there are measures at the state level that would prohibit such a ban. What will be the future of gas stoves locally? Find out in this conversation between WEMU's David Fair and Ann Arbor Planning Commission member, Lisa Sauve.
Seemingly elusive, artists and creatives are forever optimistic about making a cooperative creative space in Washtenaw County a reality. Will this time be THE TIME that it becomes real? A group of community members have engaged Artspace out of Minneapolis to guide the effort. Lisa Sauve is one of the community members in the lead. Aneesha Marwah of Minneapolis’ Artspace is consulting. Meet them both and hear how this time may be the charm when they join Deb Polich of Creative Washtenaw as she hosts this edition of "creative:impact."