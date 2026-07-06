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The Ann Arbor Area received a 2026 Governor’s Award for Innovative Tourism Collaboration for the development of the EMU Rowing Course at Ford Lake in Ypsilanti Township. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor reports.
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Sports has an economic impact of hundreds of millions of dollars in Washtenaw County and not just University of Michigan athletics. The Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti Regional Chamber Commerce held a meeting Wednesday morning to talk about some other sporting events in the area. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.