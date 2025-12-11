© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Way Forward@EMU

  • The WayForward@EMU team.
    WEMU News
    EMU launches 'Way Forward@EMU'
    Ana Longoria
    Eastern Michigan University is launching "Way Forward@EMU." It's a program aimed at helping students from local high schools become community health educators. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has the details.