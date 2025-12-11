EMU launches 'Way Forward@EMU'

Eastern Michigan University is launching "Way Forward@EMU," a program to help students from local high schools become community health educators.

Students from Romulus, Wayne/Westland, and Ypsilanti High Schools can come to EMU and participate in a career technical program to learn how to educate others about traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).

Sondrea Singleton is the Program Director of Way Forward@EMU. She says it’s important that teenagers and young adults understand TBIs because they’re the demographic most impacted by them.

“People between the ages of 16 and 24 are more at risk for traumatic brain injuries because this is where we see young people learning to drive, they’re playing sports.”

Singleton says upon completion of the program, EMU will provide students with opportunities to go out into their own communities to raise awareness about TBIs.

